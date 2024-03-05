What Celebrity Big Brother star Sharon Osbourne has said about her weight amid fan concern – from ‘injecting herself’ to struggle to put it back on

Last night saw Sharon Osbourne enter the Celebrity Big Brother house as a “lodger” – but her weight loss sparked concern from some fans.

Many took to Twitter to express their concern for the former X Factor star last night (Monday, March 4).

Here’s everything the 71-year-old has had to say about her weight recently…

Sharon sparked concern with her appearance (Credit: ITV)

Sharon Osbourne on Celebrity Big Brother

Last night’s edition of the show saw Sharon become the first celebrity to enter the iconic house.

It was revealed that she would be in the house as Big Brother’s lodger – meaning she will only be in there for five days.

However, it wasn’t the fact that Sharon would be joining the show that got some viewers talking – it was her appearance.

Many were concerned about her weight loss. “My goodness what has Sharon Osbourne done to herself, she looked perfectly fine before!” one fan tweeted.

“Please put back on some weight hunny,” another said. “Is she ok?” a third asked.

“It’s really sad seeing her look like this tbh,” another wrote.

Sharon has lost a lot of weight (Credit: ITV)

Sharon Osbourne weight loss

During an interview with Woman magazine in December 2023, Sharon opened up about the fact that she had been using the weight loss drug, Ozempic.

“I started using it in November last year. I was 142lb [10st 2lb] when I started using it. For the first two or three weeks I felt very nauseous. The nausea went away, but once you’re on it you don’t feel hungry and you don’t eat. It’s not talked about but you can get a blockage in your bowel,” she told the publication.

“I haven’t been on it for three or four months. My weight has stabilised. I went down to about 97lb [6st 13lb] and it was like, “Oh no.” I needed to put some weight back on, which I have

“I’ve lost 42 pounds and I can’t afford to lose anymore,” she told the publication.

She then said that she felt like she was “too gaunt” and “too skinny”.

Sharon took Ozempic to lose weight (Credit: ITV)

Sharon Osbourne on weight injections

Speaking on the Club Random podcast last year, Sharon opened up more about using the drug.

“You have a weight problem, and you’ve tried everything, and then somebody says, ‘Take this injection and you’re going to be skinny.'” she said.

She also opened up about the lows of the drug: “You’re not hungry, but for me—it’s different for everybody—but for me, the first few weeks were f*****g s**t because you just throw up all the time and feel so nauseous. After a couple of weeks, it goes, and you’re just fine. You feel fine, just not hungry.”

During an appearance on Loose Women in January, Sharon admitted that she doesn’t regret her weight loss drug.

“I don’t regret it. Everything with weight with me was, ‘I want it now.’ The injections that I was on worked, but it just seems that now I can’t put anything on really,” she said.

Sharon is ‘through’ with weight loss drugs (Credit: ITV)

Sharon Osbourne on her weight now

In an interview on Good Morning Britain in December 2023, Sharon admitted that she was trying to put on some more weight.

“I could do with putting on a few pounds, but at this point the way my body is, it’s not listening. It’s staying where it is,” she said.

However, during an interview with The Guardian last month (February 2024), Sharon said she was done with losing weight.

“I’ve finally become more accepting of my body, my looks. I’m through with the weight loss and all that cosmetic stuff,” she said.

“I was injecting myself with Ozempic and I lost three stone in four months. Too much. I now weigh seven stone and can’t put on weight. Ozzy says I look like Nancy Reagan.”

Celebrity Big Brother continues tonight (Tuesday, March 5) at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

