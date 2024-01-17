6 celebrities linked to controversial weight loss drugs as Sharon Osbourne sparks concern over ‘frail’ appearance

Sharon Osbourne sparked concern yesterday (Tuesday, January 16) as fans claimed she looked “frail” during her appearance on Loose Women.

The former X-Factor star blamed her “gaunt” look on a new weight loss drug – Ozempic (the brand name for semaglutide). It’s meant to be used for the treatment of type 2 Diabetes, causing weight loss.

She’s not the only celebrity to take the controversial drug either. Read on to find out who else has…

X-Factor star Sharon Osbourne has used Ozempic (Credit: ITV)

Sharon Osbourne 0n Ozempic

Sharon Osbourne, 71, spoke about using Ozempic during an interview with the Daily Mail last month.

“I’ve lost 42 pounds and I can’t afford to lose anymore,” she said. “I’m too gaunt and I can’t put any weight on. I want to because I feel I’m too skinny.”

However, she admitted on Loose Women earlier this week that she doesn’t regret taking the drug.

“I don’t regret it,” she said. “Everything with weight with me was, ‘I want it now.’ The injections that I was on worked, but it just seems that now I can’t put anything on really.”

“If I could, I’d put back another 10 [pounds],” she then added.

Oprah grew tired of having her weight mocked (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Who else has used Ozempic like Sharon Osbourne? Oprah Winfrey is one…

Talkshow star Oprah Winfrey has admitted to using Ozempic too. She said that she was using the drug after being mocked for over 25 years for her weight.

“I now use it as I feel I need it, as a tool to manage not yo-yo-ing,” she said in an interview with PEOPLE last month.

“The fact that there’s a medically approved prescription for managing weight and staying healthier, in my lifetime, feels like relief, like redemption, like a gift, and not something to hide behind and once again be ridiculed for. I’m absolutely done with the shaming from other people and particularly myself,” she then said.

“It was a second shot for me to live a more vital and vibrant life,” she said.

Amy gave up the drug (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Amy Schumer

US comedian Amy, 43, has also used Ozempic to deal with her weight. However, taking the drug left her feeling “so sick”, so she stopped taking it.

She made the confession during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

“I was one of those people that felt so sick and couldn’t play with my son. I was so skinny and he’s throwing a ball at me and [I couldn’t],” she said.

She added that the quality of life she was getting from the drug wasn’t “livable”.

The former PM spoke of the drug (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Boris Johnson

Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson has admitted to using Ozempic too, but claimed that it didn’t work for him.

He spoke about taking the drug in his Daily Mail column.

“For weeks I jabbed my stomach [with the drug], and for weeks it worked. Effortlessly, I pushed aside the puddings and the second helpings. Wasn’t it amazing, I said to myself, how little food you really need.” he wrote.

“I must have been losing four or five pounds a week — maybe more — when all at once it started to go wrong. I don’t know why, exactly. Maybe it was something to do with constantly flying around the world, and changing time zones, but I started to dread the injections because they were making me feel ill.”

One minute I would be fine, and the next minute I would be talking to Ralph on the big white phone, and I am afraid that I decided that I couldn’t go on. For now, I am back to exercise and willpower, but I look at my colleagues — leaner but not hungrier — and I hope that if science can do it for them, maybe one day it can help me, and everyone else,” he then said.

Musk promoted the drug on Twitter (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Elon Musk

Tesla owner Elon Musk also used Ozempic – and even advertised it on Twitter, which he also owns.

A Twitter user tweeted Musk in October 2022 saying: “Hey, @elonmusk what’s your secret? You look awesome, fit, ripped & healthy. Lifting weights? Eating healthy?”

Musk responded saying he’d been “fasting”. He also added that he’d been using “Wegovy”, which is a different brand for the Ozempic drug.

Boy George has also used the drug (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Boy George

Culture Club singer Boy George has also dabbled with using Ozempic, as well as other weight loss drugs.

“I have struggled with my weight most of my life and being under public and media scrutiny doesn’t help,” he wrote in his memoir, Karma.

“We are all guilty of saying, ‘Hasn’t so and so got big,’ even when we are carrying extra pounds ourselves,” he then continued.

“I love food and I can’t control my appetite, but I think I have finally got it under control. Well, I’m on Mounjaro. Isn’t everyone? Trust me, anyone who was fat last year and is now skinny is on the wonder drug,” he then added.

Mounjaro is more effective than Ozempic when it comes to losing weight according to studies.

Read more: Love Island: All Stars contestants’ ‘net worths’ from Liberty Poole to Chris Taylor

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.