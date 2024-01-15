Loose Women fans concerned over Sharon Osbourne’s ‘frail’ appearance as she shares two-and-a-half stone weight loss

Loose Women fans have shared their concern for Sharon Osbourne following her appearance on the show today, where she spoke about her weight loss.

The TV favourite, 71, joined the Loose Ladies for a candid chat during Monday’s episode (January 15).

However, Sharon couldn’t help but spark concern from fans watching at home as she opened up about her cosmetic surgery and weight loss.

Fans have spoken out about Sharon on Loose Women (Credit: ITV)

Sharon Osbourne addresses her weight loss

Speaking to Sharon on Loose Women were Christine Lampard, Gloria Hunniford, Janet Street-Porter and Brenda Edwards.

Sharon is heading on tour this year for a no-holds-barred chat – where she’ll be interviewed by Loose Women Jane Moore on stage. And during the show today, their conversation soon turned to Sharon’s cosmetic work and weight loss.

Last year, Sharon revealed she had taken controversial weight loss jabs – and even admitted she didn’t want to be as thin as she was.

Today, Gloria asked Sharon about having the “odd tweak here and there” as well as taking the weight-loss medication Ozempic.

Sharon replied: “That has obviously taken a lot of weight off and, I don’t regret it, you know. Everything with weight with me was I want it now.” Sharon went on: “But I always wanted it now and the injection that I was on, worked and it just seems that now I can’t put anything on.”

Janet Street-Porter then asked: “I’ve read, you said you are desperate to put the weight back on. So, the injections have changed the way you eat?” Sharon replied: “Yes, totally. I lost over 40 pounds. I’d put on weight if I could. I’d put back another 10 [pounds].”

Sharon spoke about her weight loss (Credit: ITV)

Loose Women fans worried for Sharon Osbourne

Following Sharon’s appearance on Loose Women, it didn’t take long for viewers to share their concern. On X, formerly known as Twitter, one person said: “Sharon Osbourne’s appearance is shocking and worrying. She looks unwell.”

Someone else mused: “I always thought Sharon looked AMAZING and had the best surgery I’ve ever seen, but now that she’s lost so much weight her surgery looks horrific, it’s a shame because Sharon is gorgeous.”

A third quipped: “Omg what happened to Sharon Osborne? I hope she is okay. Still great for 71 years.” Another then commented: “I’m shocked. Sharon Osbourne looks very frail.”

Sharon on using Ozempic

In June, Sharon described the substantial change she experienced with Ozempic. She said on The Talk: “It is a mental problem. It really is, apart from, you know, when children grow up in a household where they live off chips and pies. But I took [the injection] for four months and I lost 30 pounds. But like everything, there’s always no quick recipe.

“I was very sick for a couple of months. The first couple of months, I just felt nauseous. Every day I felt nauseous, my stomach was upset.”

