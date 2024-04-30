Coronation Street: DS Swain and Carla are going to get together, fans predict

Last night on Coronation Street (Monday, April 29), Roy Cropper collapsed in his prison cell and was taken to hospital, with DS Swain turning up to speak to him.

DS Swain also spoke to Carla, being suspicious that she was keeping something from her.

Now, Corrie fans have predicted that DS Swain’s love interest may be Carla after watching last night’s scenes.

DS Swain had questions for Carla (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: DS Swain spoke to Roy and Carla at the hospital

As Nina visited Roy at the prison, a prison guard went to fetch him and found him collapsed on the floor.

Roy was then taken to hospital and put on a drip, with Nina and Carla arriving at the hospital to see him.

However, Carla had been removed off of the visiting list by Roy after Bobby’s recent false statement.

With Nina going in to see Roy, Carla was approached by DS Swain who was suspicious of her. Carla told her that she had no idea what Roy was going to say to her and had nothing to do with it.

Roy saw Carla through the window and decided to cover for her, asking DS Swain if there were any updates on the Lauren case instead of snitching on Carla and Bobby.

DS Swain then headed off, frustrated. Carla was then allowed in to see Roy but was heartbroken when he ended their friendship.

DS Swain has her eye on someone – but could it be Carla? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans predict Carla love interest for DS Swain

It was recently revealed that DS Swain is set to become a permanent addition to the soap and will develop a love interest in someone.

With actress Vicky Myers confirming that DS Lisa Swain is gay, fans have now spotted some chemistry between her and Carla and have predicted that they’ll become an item.

One person said: “I am strangely comforted that my thoughts were not alone in thinking these two would make a great couple. As soon as I saw Swain and Carla together…. Enemies to more…well I’m always here for that.”

Another person wondered: “Is something going to happen between Carla and DS Swain?!”

Is something going to happen between Carla and DI Swain! 👀 #Corrie — Jo Robinson (@JoRobinson2012) April 29, 2024

Swain and Carla relationship when?#Corrie — cam 💥 (@camjmes0) April 29, 2024

DS Swain & Carla would make such a dreamy couple though. #Corrie — 𝓓𝓪𝓷𝓲𝓮𝓵𝓵𝓮. 👑 (@Disney_Dani1992) April 29, 2024

A third viewer asked: “Swain and Carla relationship when?”

A final viewer finished: “DS Swain & Carla would make such a dreamy couple though.”

Will they become an item? (Credit: ITV)

Will DS Swain and Carla go from enemies to lovers?

At the moment on the cobbles, Carla isn’t a fan of DS Swain for having Roy charged for Lauren Bolton’s murder.

But, could a romance soon develop between the pair? They’re certainly spending a lot of time with each other, but could this soon see them form a relationship?

