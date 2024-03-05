Coronation Street has delighted fans by announcing DS Swain is now a permanent character on the cobbles. They have drawn up a list of what they want to happen with her next and top of it is romance!

Posting the news to their social media accounts, Corrie declared: “DS Swain is here to stay.” It comes after fans begged for Swain to become a regular following three years of guest stints investigating the various crimes of Weatherfield.

DS Swain is an icon amongst fans (Credit: ITV)

DS Swain ‘here to stay’ on Coronation Street

As the announcement was made, Vicky Myers, who plays Swain, revealed her joy at the news as well as more about her character.

“It’s progressed in such a wonderful way,” she told Entertainment Daily and other media. “We’re only just scratching the surface with Swain. I want to know more about her! I can’t see her going into the Rovers. But who knows, anything can happen and that’s the beauty of this place.”

She also added: “Relationship-wise, we know she has a teenage daughter. I’m not entirely sure if everybody knows this, but Swain is gay. I think she perhaps has seen somebody that’s caught her eye but at the moment she’s far too busy with focusing on this investigation, her career, being a single mum and juggling her home life as well with her teenage daughter.

“If anybody out there has got teenage daughters they can quite well understand what I’m saying with that. Obviously to portray that with authenticity, to be creatively challenged by that, is brilliant and I’m very thankful to be given this opportunity.”

Swain has been involved in many Corrie arrests (Credit: ITV)

Fans delighted

Viewers were thrilled with the news as Coronation Street shared her official cast picture. Fellow cast members were also pleased.

Sally Carman, who plays Abi Webster and is close friends with Vicky in real life, wrote: “Hurrah! This is the best news ever! Top actress, wonderful human – can’t wait to see what happens next.”

Lisa Riley who stars in ITV’s other soap, Emmerdale, as Mandy Dingle, said: “AMAZING AMAZING AMAZING NEWS. Great actress, beautiful, sincere, lovely human!!!! So proud of you baby sis!!! Sending you loads of love.”

Fans added their thoughts too. “Love this character, absolutely a great addition to the show!” said one.

Another agreed: “Best news I have heard in a long time for Corrie. I’m all in for DS Swain.”

“This is absolutely lovely. Excellent addition. She is already a Coronation Street treasure!” shared one more.

Newly single Tracy might be pursuing a romance with Tommy, but will it really last? (Credit: ITV)

Romance for DS Swain in Coronation Street

Fans were quick to speculate on plot ideas for DS Swain, including romance. Vicky also mentioned a potential love interest, but who could it be?

Some quickly homed in on Joel with one saying: “I think she’s got previous with Dee-Dee’s fella.”

Another agreed: “There could be a romance with Joel or a new guy (maybe Eileen’s son Jason) on the Street.”

“Craig gets her pregnant,” joked one more. Someone else suggested: “I think she and Ryan are better together.”

However several fans pointed out the fact Swain is gay. So speculation began over which female cobbles resident would be best suited.

“Tracy Barlow would,” said one. Someone else commented back: “For sure!”

Another agreed: “Yessss!!! Could be interesting content for Corrie!!!” Meanwhile somebody else commented: “Tracy’s done it before – this could work.” The remark refers to Tracy having a one-night stand with solicitor Paula on New Year’s Eve 2019.

A fifth added: “She could get with Tracy!”

Others had a different suggestion, wanting another guest character to become a permanent fixture.

“Now if we could just get her and Dr Gaddas together…” suggested one. “Can you please have it she’s Gaddas’ partner,” added another. A third agreed: “Perhaps she would be ideal with Dr Gaddas.”

One person felt Carla would be the right choice after her marriage breakdown with Peter Barlow. “Now get her and Carla together,” they demanded.

Meanwhile someone else suggested openly gay Asha: “Chances she’ll be Asha’s older companion?” they queried.

Can Gary keep getting away with murder? (Credit: ITV)

Gary collared at last?

Some fans were more concerned with what she was going to do now she’s a regular – and who she’s going to arrest. There’s one person on their lists: Gary Windass.

“Wonder if she will be the one to get to the bottom of the fact that Gary is actually a killer?” asked one.

Another added: “I do wonder when she is going to feel Gary’s collar for the involuntary manslaughter of Rana?”

Gary of course was responsible for the death of Rana Nazir by causing the factory roof to collapse. He also murdered Rick Neelan in self-defence. However, Laura Neelan took the blame for that before she died of terminal cancer.

Read more: Who’s leaving Coronation Street in 2024?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think