Coronation Street: DS Swain is one of the best characters and fans want her in the soap permanently

Over in Coronation Street last night (Wednesday, November 15), DS Swain interviewed Amy at the police station.

Amy had been arrested after vandalising a police officer’s car with a can of paint.

Now, Coronation Street fans are desperate for DS Swain to become a regular resident on the Street.

Coronation Street: Amy was arrested

In Weatherfield yesterday, Amy joined Summer, Cassie and Evelyn and set out to go to an anti-spiking protest in town.

However, whilst still on the Street, Mason and his friends started making mean comments about them which made Amy go to hit Mason with her sign.

A police officer then approached them and prevented Amy from doing so. Angry, Amy then grabbed a can of paint and sprayed it on the officer’s car.

She was then arrested and taken to the station where she was interviewed by DS Swain.

However, instead of charging Amy, DS Swain understood why she did what she did. She looked out for her and urged her not to get into trouble again.

Letting Amy free, DS Swain felt bad that the justice system had failed Amy over her rape.

Coronation Street fans hope that DS Swain is here to stay

DS Swain has been involved in a lot of the Weatherfield drama recently. She was a big figure in the Stephen Reid case and has now turned a blind eye to Amy’s crimes, quickly becoming a true asset to the community.

Now, fans have branded her as ‘one of the best characters’ on the cobbles and are hoping that she keeps making regular appearances on screen.

One person wrote: “It’s about time that DS Swain took up lodgings in Eileen’s. She’s already almost a permanent fixture.”

A second Corrie viewer demanded: “Oh hurry up and make Swain a permanent character.”

A third fan said: “DS Swain has been one of the best characters on Corrie this year tbh.”

What’s next for Amy Barlow on Coronation Street?

Tomorrow night (Friday, November 17), Amy goes to the club and sees a guy called Dan spiking someone’s drink.

She stops the girl from drinking it and protects her before heading up to Dan and flirting with him. But, what is Amy’s plan and will it put her in danger?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

