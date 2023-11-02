Who’s leaving Coronation Street in 2023? And who is joining the cobbles?

Now the dust is settling after a very dramatic super soap week and the demise of Stephen Reid, it’s time to take a look at all the changes that are happening soon in Weatherfield.

With departures, returns and newcomers all on the way, here’s what we know about all the comings and goings on Coronation Street this year.

Who’s leaving Coronation Street in 2023?

Paul Foreman

Earlier this year Paul Foreman was diagnosed with motor neurone disease. After an injury to his hand needed further investigation, Paul received the heartbreaking news he has the incurable disease.

Coronation Street is working with the MND Association to explore the challenges Paul will face as he deals with this devastating news. Paul actor Peter Ash has opened up about his storyline.

“Paul is completely blindsided by the diagnosis,” he explained.

MND is a fatal, rapidly progressing disease that affects the brain and spinal cord. It attacks the nerves that control movement causing muscles to stop working. Sufferers are locked in their body, however, the senses are not usually affected. Eventually those with MND won’t be able to move, talk or breathe, and 80 per cent of sufferers will lose their voice.

There is no cure for the illness and as a result a third of people diagnosed sadly die within a year. More than half only live for two years after diagnosis.

As the illness progresses it will inevitably lead to an exit for Paul. Although it has not been confirmed when he will leave, Peter has spoken about his sadness over the departure.

“I’ll be sad to leave but I am also quite happy to be involved in such a powerful storyline,” he said.

Peter Barlow

Corrie icon Peter is reportedly waving goodbye to the cobbles after more than two decades. Mind you, Peter’s been gone before and he’s always come back.

So we’re hoping this is just a temporary farewell! Thankfully, it seems that way.

“Chris has decided to take an extended break from the soap,” a Corrie source told The Sun recently. “He loves working at Coronation Street but he’s got a lot of things he wants to do and the time is right for him to take a break and pursue other roles. It isn’t a final goodbye and the door is very much being left open.

“Obviously fans will be devastated but there’s a good few months of huge drama yet before he bids farewell to the cobbles.”

Of course, right now, Peter’s under suspicion of deliberately killing Stephen Reid after his murderous rampage was revealed.

Peter drove into the cobbles killer as he threatened Jenny Connor. But was Stephen really a risk or was Peter thinking about revenge?

Will he be facing life behind cars for his ‘crime’?

Fiz Dobbs

Coronation Street star Jennie McAlpine revealed she is pregnant with her third child in January this year and Fiz left the cobbles in May to take up a new job in Norwich.

Fans had feared she her temporary departure would signal a split for her and Tyrone. But show boss Iain MacLeod told Loose Women the couple will remain together. Phew!

But while Fiz and Ty have made it through their separation so far, things aren’t looking quite so hopeful now he’s invited his addict mum, Cassie, to stay with him and the girls.

At the moment, Tyrone says Fiz is fine with Cassie staying. But she’s not met her new mum-in-law yet, and we’re wondering if she’ll be quite so happy when she gets to know her!

Bethany Platt

Bethany Platt us returning to Weatherfield after actress Lucy Fallon gave birth to her first baby earlier this year.

Ambitious Bethany left Coronation Street for a job on a magazine in London. But now she’s heading north again.

In fact, Lucy’s shared the news that she’s back filming and will be on screens at the end of the year!

But what could bring Bethany back to the cobbles?

Damon Hay

We always felt there was unfinished business with gangster Damon, so we’re thrilled to discover he’s on his way back to Coronation Street!

Damon will arrive in Weatherfield in the new year, with two things on his mind. Firstly, he wants revenge on his love rival Adam Barlow.

And secondly, he’s desperate to see Sarah Barlow again. Because it turns out, this hard man has a soft centre! He’s fallen hard for Sarah but will they get together?!

Harvey Gaskell

Harvey’s behind bars, but that doesn’t mean he can’t be useful to Adam as he plots to get rid of Damon.

Adam’s determined not to let Damon get settled in Weatherfield, so he decides to visit Damon’s half-brother Harvey, in the hope he can help.

Will Adam regret forming an alliance with the banged-up gangster?!

Linda Hancock

Joseph Brown’s glam granny is back on the cobbles for another stint. Once more she’s going to cause trouble for the Winter-Brown family as she starts splashing the cash.

But will Gemma and Chesney accept Linda’s help? Or will she cause them more problems?

Tommy Orpington

Weatherfield County LEGEND Tommy is back on Christmas Day! The former footballer is on his uppers with his playing career over and his wife having left him.

He’s gone back to his old trade as a painter and decorator, and he’s about to catch the eye of one of Coronation Street’s female residents. Which causes all sorts of trouble!

Rosie and Sophie Webster?

Both Rosie and Sophie Webster are much-missed.

Helen Flanagan, who plays Rosie, left the cobbles in 2018 to have her second child. She has not returned, at the time citing the fact her fiancé, Scott Sinclair, worked in Glasgow and it was too far to commute. She’s since had a third baby and moved back to the north-west.

And now it’s been reported she is looking at a Corrie comeback, especially as she and Scott have now broken up and are co-parenting their three children.

Speaking to The Sun in November, a source said: “Helen is talking about plans to return – not this year, but maybe late next year. Bosses have made it clear that they’d welcome her back and she sees the soap as family. She misses them and playing Rosie a lot.”

Rosie got a mention recently when Tim called her on the phone. And we all know characters are NEVER mentioned in soap without good reason!

Meanwhile, Brooke Vincent, who plays Sophie, left in October 2019 to have her first child, Mexx. She then gave birth to her second son, Monroe, in May 2021.

In an interview on Vicky Pattison’s podcast The Secret To… in March 2022, Brooke said she wasn’t able to commit to Corrie.

“The boys need me at the minute, and I haven’t got the commitment in me to say to Corrie, ‘Let me come back’.

“Corrie was very, very, and is very full-on when you’re busy and it makes me laugh because I know everyone has kids, but I’m like, ‘I’ve got kids so I can’t come at that time. I’ve got kids’.”

Christina Boyd

Daisy Midgeley’s mum turned up on the cobbles for her daughter’s hen night, caused absolute havoc and scarpered again.

But now actress Amy Robbins is returning. Yay! Sadly we think she’s only back for one episode this time, but there’s always hope she could become a permanent fixture.

Who’s joining Coronation Street in 2023?

Sarge Bailey

Telly icon Ram John Holder, who played Porkpie in the C4 sitcom Desmond’s and in its spin-off Porkpie, will be joining Corrie this autumn.

Ram will be playing Sarge Bailey, the father of Ed and Ronnie and has already started filming.

We can’t wait to meet another member of the Bailey family!

Carla’s nephew, Bobby

Until Bobby arrives on the cobbles, Carla Connor didn’t know her brother Rob Donovan – who’s behind bars for killing Tina McIntyre – had a son!

Bobby arrives after Christmas, much to Carla’s surprise. He’s a wise-cracking ladies’ man, with the gift of the gab.

Bobby will be played by Britain’s Got Talent star Jack Carroll.

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

**This article is regularly updated to reflect the ongoing cast changes in Coronation Street.