Amanda Holden has been ‘reaching out’ to fellow BGT judge Simon Cowell, according to a report.

Reality series boss Simon is said to be “in a constant state of worry” over the ITV series.

And his pal Amanda has apparently been teaming up with Simon’s fiancée Lauren Silverman to try and alleviate his concerns.

Simon Cowell is reportedly ‘worried’ about BGT (Credit: ITV)

Amanda Holden and Simon Cowell news

According to Closer, TV ratings are on Simon’s mind. And that’s because, the mag claims, the first episode of the current 2024 series was only watched by 5.8 million viewers.

By comparison, it is claimed in years past viewership could reach nearly 14 million.

Simon, however, is said to be targeting 10 million viewers for BGT, similar to America’s Got Talent in the US.

Furthermore, a source told Closer: “Simon is pinning his hopes on this year’s series. The show’s success means so much to him and he takes it very personally if it doesn’t do well – he will do everything to keep it on air.”

Simon ‘fears the show has lost its shine’ (Credit: YouTube)

Additionally, the source went on: “As the live shows loom, he’s not sleeping and is in a constant state of worry. He fears the show has lost its shine.”

Meanwhile, Closer suggests Amanda – whose family recently moved to the Cotswolds, a few miles from where Simon and his family live – is “fiercely loyal” to Simon, especially after her recent spat with Sharon Osbourne.

Simon Cowell poses for pics with Lauren Silverman and their son Eric (Credit: Cover Images)

BGT 2024

Furthermore, the insider added: “Amanda has been regularly checking in on Simon with late-night phone calls. Simon has always trusted Amanda’s judgement and together with Lauren, the pair are determined to ensure Simon is fit and ready, and feeling more confident for the live shows in June.”

ED! has contacted representatives for Amanda Holden and Simon Cowell for comment on Closer’s story.

BGT 2024 continues on Saturday May 4 at 7.30pm on ITV and ITVX.

