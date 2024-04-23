BGT 2024 judge Amanda Holden is set to “go all out” on this year’s series and “wear some of her most revealing outfits yet,” according to reports.

The TV favourite is back on screens for the new series of the ITV show. Amanda is joining Simon Cowell, Alesha Dixon and Bruno Tonioli, to discover the best talent in the UK.

And in recent years, it’s fair to say Amanda has got plenty of people’s attention thanks to her fancy dresses. Now, for this year’s series, the actress is said to be going “OTT” as she reportedly “loves the attention”.

Amanda’s outfits have previously landed her in hot water (Credit: ITV)

Amanda Holden ‘to go OTT’ on BGT 2024

With a new series comes a brand new ton of dresses for Amanda. The mum-of-two has been wooing the nation for years, all down to her revealing ensembles.

But it’s fair to say her fashion and style have often riled up viewers the wrong way. So much so, that one of Amanda’s previous ensembles racked up over 600 Ofcom complaints. Now, it’s been claimed that Amanda will go “OTT” when it comes to her fashion choices in this year’s live shows.

“When it comes to the BGT live shows, Amanda is intending to go all out and wear some of her most revealing outfits yet,” a source said to New Magazine.

Amanda reportedly plans to wear ‘more revealing clothes’ (Credit: ITV)

BGT 2024

The insider added: “This is the time of year when she has constant attention on her, her body and what she wears and she loves it.” What’s more, according to the source, when Amanda first started on BGT she was “a lot conservative” and “didn’t want to offend anybody”.

However, that has all changed in recent series. The insider claimed: “But over the years she has grown more confident and is determined to show off her amazing figure. She’s never believed in the less-is-more approach or being subtle and will go OTT as usual.”

ED! has contacted reps for Amanda for comment.

Amanda Holden Ofcom complaint

Back in June 2017, Amanda looked incredible in a plunging Julien Macdonald gown worth a reported £11,000. But Britain’s Got Talent viewers watching at home were not too keen.

Amanda’s dress received 633 Ofcom complaints – which made it the most complained about TV moment of that year.

At the time she told OK! magazine: “That dress was hysterical. I had bits of fish wire underneath my breasts trying to hold that together.

“But, look, I’m from a small-chest family, plus you know I’m 48 years old. It’s all quite laughable, but [it’s] all everyone seems to talk about. It’s been called another national ­crisis – but, oh no, I will not be covered up.”

