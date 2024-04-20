BGT 2024 viewers left feeling ‘sick’ over performance as judges shocked: ‘I turned off’

BGT 2024 has returned to our screens as a fresh batch of acts show off their talents on stage.

But one contestant’s talent tonight left the judges utterly gobsmacked. The judges met Kimberly Winter, who said she has always wanted to perform in front of Simon Cowell.

Standing in front of the microphone, it appeared at first that Kimberly was going to belt out ABBA’s hit The Winner Takes It All.

However, she left the audience and the judges with their jaws on the ground as she burped the song out instead.

BGT viewers were left feeling “sick” over Kimberly’s performance (Credit: ITV)

BGT 2024

Alesha Dixon ended up pressing her red buzzer as Bruno Tonioli got up out of his seat, looking completely horrified.

The act did seem to win over Amanda Holden eventually though. After the performance ended, Amanda shared her own burps into the microphone and told Kimberly: “It takes a lot of [burp] effort. I’m going to say yes.”

Simon also seemed impressed by the end of it, asking Kimberly: “Did you really fly from America to burp at me?”

Kimberly burped her way through ABBA’s The Winner Takes It All (Credit: ITV)

Kimberly replied: “Yes Simon,” as Simon said: “It was so stupid it was brilliant.” Simon’s son Eric then ran up on stage and burped into the microphone leaving Kimberly shocked!

Remarkably, Kimberly made it through to the next round as Bruno also changed his ‘no’ to a ‘yes’ to see how she would perform in the next round.

But many viewers were far from impressed, and complained on X. One person said: “Nah that burping made me feel sick.”

Amanda seemed to like the performance! (Credit: ITV)

Another wrote: “All that burping is actually making me feel sick.”

A third said: “Get her off, making me feel sick…”

A fourth added: “What the actual [bleep]? Make it stop.”

