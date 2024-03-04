Full Celebrity Big Brother 2024 line-up confirmed – from Louis Walsh and Nikita Kuzmin to Sharon Osbourne

Celebrity Big Brother 2024 has began and the line-up has been confirmed during tonight’s live launch.

AJ Odudu and Will Best are back hosting the revamped series, which has seen 13 celebrities head into the famous house to complete tasks and (hopefully) cause some drama!

Monday night (March 4) saw the launch of the series as Sharon Osbourne, Louis Walsh and Nikita Kuzmin were the first stars who headed through the Big Brother doors…

Sharon Osbourne has headed into the CBB house! (Credit: ITV)

Celebrity Big Brother 2024 line-up: Sharon Osbourne

Sharon Osbourne was the first celebrity confirmed for the 2024 series. However, she won’t be an ordinary housemate. Instead, she’ll be a “lodger”!

She’ll have to judge the housemates by first impression alongside Louis Walsh and then decide which three that they’re not sure about. Then they will face the first eviction.

Louis Walsh has headed into the house! (Credit: ITV)

Louis Walsh

Louis Walsh said to AJ and Will: “I’m with Mrs O! She’s going to protect me. I’ve heard she went in.”

When asked if he’s going to dish the truth to his housemates, Louis said: “I’m just going to be honest. I’m just going to be me, I can’t be anybody else!”

Nikita Kuzmin danced into the CBB house! (Credit: ITV)

Nikita Kuzmin

Strictly Come Dancing favourite Nikita Kuzmin has become the third star confirmed for Celebrity Big Brother.

Speaking to AJ and Will, the dancer said his dream partner in crime in the house would be Gordon Ramsay!

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu looked gorgeous during the launch tonight! (Credit: ITV)

Celebrity Big Brother 2024: Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu

Love Island winner Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu became the fourth star confirmed for Celebrity Big Brother.

Talking about her ideal housemates, Ekin-Su replied: “Loyal. I’m so excited, it’s such an iconic show!”

Colson Smith has entered the Celebrity Big Brother house! (Credit: ITV)

Colson Smith

Celebrity Big Brother has seen Coronation Street actor Colson Smith enter the house tonight.

Speaking to AJ and Will, the Craig Tinker star said: “It’s quite a pinch myself moment! There’s my mum,” as he waved to the crowd.

He said he’s nervous but also excited!

Kate’s uncle Gary Goldsmith has entered the house! (Credit: ITV)

Gary Goldsmith

The Princess of Wales‘ uncle, Gary Goldsmith, is the next star confirmed for the series.

When asked if Kate will be watching him in the house, Gary said: “If she is, it’ll be behind a sofa I guess!”

Marisha Wallace has brought the glamour! (Credit: ITV)

Marisha Wallace

Theatre star Marisha Wallace has entered the house. She told AJ and Will: “I’m going to be fine! This is like the first day of a musical babe.”

She even sang before heading through the doors!

David Potts will certainly bring the entertainment! (Credit: ITV)

David Potts

Did someone say Ibiza Weekender?! David Potts has entered the Celebrity Big Brother house.

When asked if he’ll be the life and soul of the party in the house, David said: “What do you think AJ? Of course I will!”

However, some viewers aren’t impressed so far! One person said: “David Potts. There’s always one to ruin a series, isn’t there?”

Another wrote: “Can we all agree now to get David out first, if only for the utter BS he was spewing on #BBLL last series!”

A third added: “OK I’m done already. It’s a no from me.”

Levi Roots has headed into the famous house (Credit: ITV)

Levi Roots

Musician and Dragons’ Den star Levi Roots has headed into the CBB house.

Speaking to AJ and Will during the launch, he said: “I think it’s the perfect opportunity for me to link up with these people.”

Will Zeze Millz speak her mind? (Credit: ITV)

Celebrity Big Brother 2024 line-up: Zeze Millz

TV personality Zeze Millz has also entered the house to join the housemates!

Speaking to AJ and Will, Zeze warned she won’t hold back when it comes to speaking her mind!

Will she cause some drama?

Lauren Simon has headed into the house (Credit: ITV)

Lauren Simon

The Real Housewives of Cheshire star Lauren Simon has entered the house!

Her daughter was in the live audience and warned her mum not to have sex in the house – or discuss sex!

Lauren said she’s also going to miss her dog, Pixie, while in the house.

Actor Bradley Riches has entered the famous house tonight (Credit: ITV)

Celebrity Big Brother 2024 line-up: Bradley Riches

Heartstopper actor Bradley Riches has headed into the house!

Speaking to AJ and Will tonight about the advice he’s received, Bradley said: “Be myself, that’s all I can do!”

Fern Britton is the final housemate! (Credit: ITV)

Fern Britton

Former This Morning host Fern Britton has been confirmed as the final housemate for the 2024 series.

Speaking to AJ and Will, Fern said: “I don’t know what time it is but I’m damn sure it’s past my bedtime. It’s late isn’t it!

“I’m very excited for an adventure for sure. So let’s have an adventure.”

As all the housemates were confirmed, viewers shared their thoughts on X. One person said: “Stop moaning that there are no celebrities in #CelebrityBigBrother. We all know they’ll deliver the drama! I think it’s going to be great!”

Another wrote: “This series of Big Brother is going to be extremely good.”

Someone else added: “This cast is going to be chaotic and whether you know who they are or not, we are definitely in for a damn good series eeeeeeee.”

