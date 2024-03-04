Celebrity Big Brother: Bradley Riches profile – autism being his ‘superpower’, romance with ‘boyfriend’ and ‘net worth’

Bradley Riches has joined Celebrity Big Brother 2024, but where have you seen him before?

It turns out Bradley is a writer and autism activist as well as being an integral part of a major Netflix series. Or, you might have seen him on social media, where he boasts more than 300k followers on both TikTok and Instagram.

Here’s everything you need to know about Celebrity Big Brother star Bradley Riches, his career, and his work advocating for autism awareness.

The up-and-coming star walked Celebrity Big Brother’s red carpet for the 2024 series (Credit: James Gourley/Shutterstock)

Celebrity Big Brother: Who is Bradley Riches and how old is he?

Bradley Riches was born on December 11, 2001. At the time of writing, he is 22 years old.

He told Instagram he celebrated his “very gay” birthday with a stay at Drakes Hotel in Brighton in 2023.

What is Bradley Riches famous for?

Bradley is an author, activist and actor. He is autistic and gay, and raises awareness for both.

In 2023, Bradley released his first book “A” Different Kind Of Superpower. It is based on Bradley’s own story being diagnosed with autism aged nine, and teaches youngsters that their uniqueness is something to celebrate.

He collaborated with The Paper Boy writer James A Lyons to create “A” Different Kind Of Superpower.

Speaking about the book to Vogue, Bradley said: “Even in 2023 we’re still short on positive representations of autism, in particular, so it felt amazing to get this greenlit. Being different is cool. You don’t need to fit in; the world isn’t designed for everyone to be the same. Even within the autistic community, my journey is worlds away from one of my neurodivergent friend’s journeys, for example. Nothing should hold you back from being yourself.”

Bradley’s biggest TV role to date was playing gay youngster James McEwan in Netflix’s Heartstopper (Credit: Teddy Cavendish/Netflix)

What has Bradley Riches starred in?

Bradley’s biggest role to date was in LGBTQ+ teen drama Heartstopper, where he portrayed James McEwan.

Alongside series lead Charlie Spring (Joe Locke), James is the other openly gay kid at Truham Grammar School. Like Bradley, James is autistic. While he only has a small role in season one, James comes into his own in season two.

In season two, he confesses his feelings for Charlie’s friend Isaac, and the pair share a kiss. Unfortunately for James, Isaac doesn’t share his feelings and later realises he is on the ace spectrum.

Bradley’s film roles include playing a soldier in Sam Mendes’ war epic 1917 (2019). He also had a small role in Amazon Prime Video‘s Saltburn (2023).

Bradley has also had prominent roles on the London Theatre scene. He played the major role of Willard Hewitt in Southwark Playhouse’s Footloose. His other roles include Disaster! at the Charing Cross Theatre, and Kin the Musical at The Other Palace in Victoria.

In February 2024, Bradley announced his next acting project is series two of Wreck for BBC Three.

He announced the news on Instagram, where he shared a picture of his call sheet.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bradley Riches (@brad_riches)

He will portray Freddie in the series, which is scheduled to air in Spring 2024. Bradley wrote on Instagram recently: “My next project… WRECK SEASON 2. Meet Freddie.

“Had so much filming with these amazing people! COMING THIS YEAR.”

Wreck explores the story of Jamie (Oscar Kennedy), who takes a trip on a mysterious cruise liner to investigate his sister’s disappearance.

In series two, the gang are now back on land and looking for a way to destroy Velorum, the company who took Jamie’s sister.

Bradley Riches on Celebrity Big Brother

According to a source, Bradley wants to “fly the flag for autistic, queer people” on CBB. They told The Sun: “Brad really wants to fly the flag for autistic, queer people on a huge mainstream show like Celebrity Big Brother.

“He was diagnosed with autism when he was nine and is passionate about being an advocate for his community. He’s keen to show the world that being neurodiverse isn’t something that holds you back, it’s a superpower.”

Does Bradley Riches have a boyfriend?

Bradley is gay and seems currently in a relationship. In February 2024, Bradley posted a video of his “boyfriend” dancing with friends on TikTok.

He captioned the video: “Song is vibes. Boyfriend is vibes. Life is vibes.”

Not a lot is known about his reported boyfriend, although the pair also appear together in some cosy snaps on Bradley’s Instagram.

What is Bradley Riches’ net worth?

According to online reports, Bradley has an estimated net worth of around £100,000.

And he looks set to build on that fortune, with a third season of Heartstopper currently in the works.

JOIN ED!’s CELEBRITY BIG BROTHER CHANNEL ON WHATSAPP – IN THESE 4 SIMPLE STEPS USING THE INVITE LINK HERE

Read more: OPINION: Heartstopper on Netflix is a victory for the older LGBTQ+ generation and should be framed as such

Celebrity Big Brother begins March 4 from 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

Will you be rooting for Bradley Riches in Celebrity Big Brother? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.