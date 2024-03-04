Celebrity Big Brother: Zeze Millz profile – from skinny-shaming and why she’s not married to being very open about her sex life

Zeze Millz – who entered the Celebrity Big Brother house tonight (March 4) – is known for sharing everything on social media, but one time she forgot to let her mum know something pretty important…

The star revealed her mother found out about her sexuality after watching one of her YouTube videos. While the pair made up quickly, Zeze admitted: “I should have told her before.”

Here’s everything you need to know about the gorgeous Zeze, including her career and love life.

TV presenter and internet personality Zeze Millz is not afraid to be candid on camera, making her perfect for Celebrity Big Brother (Credit: Cover Images)

Who is Zeze Millz?

Zeze Millz is a TV presenter and social media personality, who first rose to fame with her YouTube channel The Zeze Millz Show (2018-present).

Since then, Zeze has fronted shows for Channel 4 and ITVX, as well as co-hosting several podcasts.

What is Zeze Millz’ real name? Where is Zeze Millz from?

Zeze Millz was born Zalika Miller in Hackney on July 30, 1989. At the time of writing, she is 34 years old.

What has she starred in?

Zeze launched The Zeze Millz Show on YouTube in 2018. On the show, she interviewed prominent names in music, including Fireboy DML, Wiley and Big Narstie. The latter even returned the favour, with Zeze later appearing on the The Big Narstie Show in 2021.

She also started the Instagram series #headscarfdiaries, where she discussed issues affecting young black women.

Zeze made the first of multiple guest appearances on Good Morning Britain in 2019, before co-presenting Channel 4 late-night chat show Unapologetic in 2021.

Zeze made her film debut in 2021, portraying herself in the British Christmas film Boxing Day. She starred alongside Aml Ameen and Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock, also making her acting debut.

From 2021, Zeze joined forces with BBC Radio’s David ‘Sideman’ Whitely to host Amazon Music’s first ever podcast, the +44 Podcast.

In 2022, Zeze presented Young, Black and Right-Wing on Channel 4, where she explored what life is like for the titular demographic in the UK. She also presented Breaking Through with Zeze Millz for ITVX in 2023, where she interviewed actresses including Adjoa Andoh and Channique Sterling-Brown.

Zeze has also made several appearances on reality TV. She starred in Dine Hard With Rosie Jones in 2022, followed by the first series of Celebrity Cooking School. She placed fifth in the competition, which Laura Tott won.

Zeze Millz is tired of people making comments on her body and despises skinny-shaming (Credit: Cover Images)

How did Zeze Millz lose weight?

Zeze Millz is naturally slim and abhors comments on her weight. In 2023, she posted a video to her social media opening a conversation about skinny-shaming.

She said in the caption on Instagram: “I have always been very insecure about my weight, I’ve always been known as the skinny one in my family.”

In black communities, Zeze says, it’s more common to be shamed for not fitting the full-bodied ideal.

“At least once day I get someone mention my weight, either in person (most of the time I don’t even know them) or online. At first it didn’t really get to me but recently it has. So I felt the need to make this post … Not every woman is going to have an hourglass figure. We’re not all going to have big bums with hips to match. We’re not all going to have thick thighs. Some of us are just slim and that’s more than okay.”

Does Zeze Millz have a husband?

Zeze does not seem to be in a relationship at the moment. While she has been in relationships with both men and women, she prefers not to label her sexuality. The star is known for being open about her sex life on her YouTube channel, to the point where she upset her own mother.

She sent me the link like ‘what’s going on? why don’t you keep anything to yourself?’

She told GRM Daily the first time her mum found out she had been with a woman was on her YouTube show – and she wasn’t pleased to hear it second-hand.

Zeze said: “I should have told her before. […] She sent me the link like ‘what’s going on? why don’t you keep anything to yourself?'”

The pair made up pretty quickly, which Zeze attributes to the positive response her mum saw from her audience.

Zeze also told Grazia that she suspected she would already be married by now if she was a “quiet girl”.

She said: “Men sometimes look at you and seem to think you’re 30 and you’re not ugly, so why are you still single? like there’s something wrong with you. Sometimes I think to myself, should I be still be opinionated?, do I need to filter stuff out or tone things down? If I was a ‘quiet girl down the way’, I probably would be married by now.”

What is Zeze Millz’ net worth?

According to Oh!My Mag, Zeze has an estimated net worth of £70k.

She is far from the richest on the 2024 Celebrity Big Brother line-up, which also includes Sharon Osbourne. Sharon has an estimated net worth of £175 million, and reportedly even negotiated a £100,000 a day fee for her guest stint on the show.

Celebrity Big Brother launches on ITV at 9pm on Monday, March 04, 2024 at 9pm.

