Celebrity Big Brother host Will Best: His link to Girls Aloud’s Kimberley Walsh, and relationship with gorgeous girlfriend

Will Best is back to host the long-awaited series of Celebrity Big Brother and has revealed that his ideal housemate would be his co-star AJ Odudu or his dog – but what about his long-term girlfriend? (Let’s hope she’s not reading.)

The TV presenter returns to ITV to front CBB 2024, which promises to be pretty epic. The likes of Fern Britton, Colson Smith, and Nikita Kuzmin are set to take part.

We’re about to get to know the new celebrities better, but what about Will? What’s his link to Girls Aloud singer Kimberley Walsh? Who is his long-term girlfriend, and how did he become famous?

Here’s everything you need to know…

Will Best and AJ Odudu host the 2024 series of Celebrity Big Brother (Credit: ITV)

How did Will Best become famous?

Will Best is a television presenter who, in 2003, bagged one of the hottest hosting jobs on TV when he joined AJ Odudu on Big Brother. Fans of the reality show will know that ITV rebooted the format after Channel 5 axed it in 2018.

In 2024, ITV launched a celebrity version of the show, also fronted by Will and AJ. It’s not the first time the pair has worked together either; they used to host a show called Trending Live together.

Before that, Will had presented numerous popular culture shows for Channel 4, ITV and the BBC. In 2017, he hosted Dance Dance Dance, a dance contest in which celebrities paired-up with professional dancers to recreate iconic dance routines. Alesha Dixon and Ashley Banjo were judges on the show.

Will also popped up as host on T4 on the Beach in 2012, and has presented compilations shows such as Most Shocking Celebrity Moments 2017, 2018, and 2019.

As well as presenting, Will appeared as a contestant on Celebrity Coach Trip in 2022. He took part in series 7 alongside his comedian pal Matt Richardson. They were eliminated in week 6. Lesley Joseph and Linda Robson also took part in the same series.

Will has also tried his hand at acting. He appeared as a lover in the short film Love is Blind. Will also fancies himself as a bit of an entrepreneur… He is the co-founder of audiosplitter.fm. The electronic music sharing site was launched in 2015. In 2017, he set up a drinks company, Bloody Drinks, specialising in canned Bloody Mary cocktails.

Will Best girlfriend: Did he date Kimberley Walsh?

Will Best did NOT date Kimberley Walsh (as far as we know!), but they did work together. In fact, Will got to co-present with the Girls Aloud singer on his first ever TV job.

In 2010, Kimberley and Will co-hosted Suck My Pop together. The duo presented a mix of showbiz news and interviews plus live performances and an Official UK Chart update.

However, the Viva show was short-lived and only ran for five episodes, from July to October. At the time, Kimberley’s presenting skills were called into question, and Will wasn’t considered well known enough. Of course, Kimberley is now one of the regular presenters of BBC One’s Morning Live.

Will Best at the Brit Awards 2024, which took place at the O2 Arena in London (Credit: Cover Images)

Does Will Best have a girlfriend?

Will Best is in a long term relationship with his girlfriend Tobi Rose. The pair have been together ever since 2010 – a pretty impressive 14 years.

They live together and share their beloved pet dog Sandwich.

On their 12th anniversary, Will shared an sweet snap of the pair of them to celebrate a big milestone. He wrote: “12 years ago today I met this truly one in a 7.88 billion human being.

“She was even my first ever insta post. And if you scroll right you’ll see that, as well as being the love of my life, she’s also frighteningly true to her word.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Will Best (@iamwillbest)

Does Will Best have children with his girlfriend?

Will Best and his girlfriend Tobi Rose do not have children, unless you count their fur baby Sandwich.

However, Will is uncle to his sibling’s children, something he proudly shows off on his official Instagram page.

He’s also rather fond of showing off his abs (yes, they are lovely Will!), if you like that sort of thing…

How old is Will Best? Where is he from?

William Trevorian Stuart Best – yes, Trevorian, you read that correctly – was born on February 21, 1985, in Wandsworth, London.

That means he recently turned 39.

Celebrity Big Brother presenters AJ Odudu and Will Best are old friends IRL (Credit: ITV)

Who would be Will’s ideal housemate to live with in the Big Brother house?

Asked who would be his ideal housemate to live with in the CBB house, Will Best answered: “Am I allowed to say AJ Odudu? She’s one of the funniest people I know, and manages to be incredibly kind whilst also not taking any BS, which is a beautifully rare quality. It would also just feel right to have my real life BB partner in crime in there with me!”

In answer to what personal item he wouldn’t be able to live without, he said: “Does my dog count as a personal item? He’s called Sandwich. He’s a shaggy, fluffy mess, and he’d be an asset to proceedings. If that’s not allowed, probably some piece of exercise equipment.”

Read more: Celebrity Big Brother: Jane Moore lets slip Sharon Osbourne is ‘heading into famous house’

Celebrity Big Brother launches on ITV at 9pm on Monday, March 04, 2024 at 9pm.

Are you a fan of Will Best? Is he a good choice to host Celebrity Big Brother? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.