Celebrity Big Brother 2024: All we know about its return – start details, rumoured line-up and most controversial series yet

A new 2024 series of Celebrity Big Brother is happening and fans cannot wait to see what ITV has up its sleeve.

While it hasn’t been officially confirmed, viewers are expecting to see AJ Odudu and Will Best return as hosts. The pair successfully fronted the reboot of the regular show in 2023, which was a huge success.

When is Celebrity Big Brother expected to start?

According to The Sun, the show will begin filming in the upcoming weeks for a March launch date. The celebrities are expected to be filming their VTs in mid-to-late February.

“Not all of the famous faces have even signed on the dotted line yet but the series is going full steam ahead and has already booked in studios to shoot the introductory videos that will play as each well-known housemate arrives,” an inside source told the newspaper.

“Producers want this year’s stars to be really outrageous in their opening segments, so will be encouraging them to deliver their fighting talk and make dramatic promises that will hook viewers in.”

Kate Middleton’s uncle Gary Goldsmith has reportedly signed up (Credit: YouTube)

Is ITV planning its most controversial series to date?

Celebrity Big Brother has been known for its controversial housemates from Katie Hopkins and Pete Burns to Gemma Collins and Tiffany Pollard. However, it appears ITV is planning its most shocking to date.

If everything we’re reading is true, Kate Middleton’s uncle Gary Goldsmith had signed to appear on the 2024 reboot.

“He finalised the terms of his deal today and can’t wait to enter the house,” a source previously told The Sun.

They added: “The CBB team love him because of his link to Kate and the fact that he’s confident and loud and won’t hold back. He’s made it clear he will talk about everything and anything. He’s pretty outspoken when it comes to Harry and Meghan.”

Rebekah Vardy has been rumoured to be going into the house (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Who else is rumoured to be going into Celebrity Big Brother?

Many other famous faces are expected to be stepping foot into the house.

Dragon’s Den star Levis Roots and former X Factor judge Louis Walsh are rumoured as well as Love Island star Chloe Burrows.

While other names floating around include Linda Robson, Phillip Schofield, Joey Essex, Pete Wicks, and James Haskell.

As previously reported, Rebekah Vardy was one of the first celebs highly tipped to be going on the show.

“Rebekah is the show’s number one target, there’s no getting away from it. Bosses know she’ll be perfect fodder for the show,” a source said.

“Bosses know she’ll be perfect fodder for the show and that she won’t hold back.”

After her beef with Coleen Rooney, ITV is hoping Rebekah expresses “how she feels about Coleen and husband Wayne”.

Celebrity Big Brother will launch on ITV1 and ITVX in 2024.

