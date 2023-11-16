Celebrity Big Brother: Rebekah Vardy is ‘ITV’s number one target’ to appear as a contestant on new series

A new series of Celebrity Big Brother has been confirmed and the line-up of contestants could include Rebekah Vardy.

The media personality, who is married to footballer Jamie Vardy, is no stranger to an ITV reality show. In 2017, she signed up for I’m A Celebrity and was the third to be eliminated.

In 2021, Rebekah took part in Dancing On Ice. Even though she didn’t win, she still made it to the sixth week.

And, out of all the stars ITV is reportedly hoping to book for Celebrity Big Brother’s comeback, Rebekah is on the top of the list.

Rebekah Vardy ‘won’t hold back on saying what she thinks’, bosses hope (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘Rebekah won’t hold back’

According to The Sun, Vardy is the hot favourite to appear on the new series of CBB.

“Rebekah is the show’s number one target, there’s no getting away from it. Bosses know she’ll be perfect fodder for the show and that she won’t hold back on saying what she thinks,” they claimed.

Following the public Wagatha Christie feud with fellow footballer’s wife Coleen Rooney, it’s hoped she’ll spill the beams and become “TV gold”.

Bosses know she’ll be perfect fodder for the show and that she won’t hold back.

“They also hope she won’t be slow coming forward on saying how she feels about Coleen and husband Wayne. She will be TV gold.”

While Rebekah will likely bring a lot of entertainment to the show, a spokesperson for Big Brother told ED!: “Any names suggested for Celebrity Big Brother are speculation.” ED! has also has contacted a rep for Rebekah for comment.

While Rebekah is a favourite to go in, she hasn’t been confirmed (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Louis Theroux for Celebrity Big Brother?

Before ITV confirmed that Celebrity Big Brother would be coming back, host Will Best sat down with Principle Magazine and discussed which star he would love to appear in the house, if it were to go ahead.

“When you think back on it, the thing is no one celebrity is perfect in isolation. It’s about the interaction, it’s about the other people you put in there,” he explained.

“I’d love to see Louis Theroux in there,” Will revealed, adding: “I think that would be amazing. I wonder how long he’d last.

While there seems to already be a buzz, a launch date for Celebrity Big Brother has yet to be announced.

