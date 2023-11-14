Entertainment Daily Awards 2023: Vote for your favourite reality TV show!

It’s that time of the year again. The Entertainment Daily Awards are back for 2023, bigger and better.

Today, we’re pushing the first of our brand new categories this year: Reality TV.

We’re celebrating the high-drama, high-stakes, high-romance world of British reality television. And we want you to cast your vote to find the best reality TV show of the year.

So, who are the candidates for 2023’s Best Reality Show?

In 2023, our contenders for Best Reality Show are Big Brother; Survivor; The Traitors; My Mum, Your Dad; Love Island; Race Across the World and Married At First Sight.

The past year saw two major TV reboots. Big Brother returned to our screens, with fresh new presenters AJ Odudu and Will Best, a revamped new house and a new cast of troublemakers.

Meanwhile, BBC One rebooted Survivor in 2023, with new presenter Joel Dommett, after two decades away from our screens.

Will the Joel Dommett-fronted Survivor grab your vote?

There were also two brand new reality shows, starting with The Traitors, hosted by Claudia Winkleman. Based on the party game Mafia (or, to younger readers, Among Us), “traitors” had to eliminate the rest of the players without them discovering their identities.

OG Big Brother presenter Davina McCall makes an appearance on our list, as she’s the host of new series My Mum, Your Dad. Described as “Love Island for mid-life single parents”, the series transported older single parents to a romantic retreat. Of course, there was one twist: their kids were watching everything they did.

Their kids obviously weren’t always fans, but did you enjoy My Mum, Your Dad?

Then there’s the real Love Island. The reality TV giant, which this summer aired its 10th series, is still going strong. But will it be strong enough to compete with its fresher rivals in the Entertainment Daily Awards 2023?

Also a returnee, Race Across the World took viewers for a spin around Canada this year. Unlike former seasons, however, this one saw players race solely through one country – a mammoth task, but was it as impressive as going across multiple continents? You’ll be the judge of that one.

Married At First Sight has gone from strength to strength in 2023, but will it secure your vote?

And last but not least, Married at First Sight – the reality show that is exactly what it says on the tin – returned bigger and better than ever before in 2023. With a more diverse cast and more episodes than ever before, Married at First Sight is a strong contender.

