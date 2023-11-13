Entertainment Daily Awards 2023: Vote for your favourite stars, shows and soaps!

The Entertainment Daily Awards 2023 have landed and now is your chance to tell us who deserves to be honoured.

The awards, which launched last year, celebrate the best of the best in the world of showbiz and TV.

Last year’s winners included the lovely Jane McDonald, the inspirational Dame Deborah Jones and This Morning’s Alison Hammond – who was surprised live on air with her award.

So whether you’re into soaps, serious dramas or just showbiz in general, there’s a category for you in the Entertainment Daily Awards 2023.

What’s more, it’ll take you just two minutes to respond to the full survey – and we won’t ask for your name or contact details either!

Will Josie Gibson beat Alison Hammond to Best-Loved Presenter? (Credit: ED!)

The Entertainment Daily Awards 2023: Will Jane McDonald win your votes again?

Could 2023 see Jane McDonald win the National Treasure Award two years in a row? After scooping the award Jane told us she was “thrilled” to win, and shared a special message to her fans.

Jane said: “There’s a lot of things that I fail miserably at. But when something like this happens you just think, oh, that’s wonderful. So I’m absolutely thrilled and want to thank everyone for taking the time to vote.”

Does the return of Cindy Beale get your vote? (Credit: ED!)

Vote for your Best Soap

Emmerdale swept the board last year, winning in all four of the soap categories. But it’s been a strong year for EastEnders and Coronation Street – can they beat the Yorkshire-based soap to the top spot?

Mark Charnock told us: “It’s kind of thrilling to win the viewer votes. You’re doing it for the viewers so it means so much more coming from them, that reaction.”

Strictly Come Dancing’s Anton Du Beke was also victorious, as was money man Martin Lewis.

But it could all change this year – because who wins is entirely up to you!

Vote in the Entertainment Daily Awards 2023 now.

Read more: Full list of winners from the first-ever Entertainment Daily Awards

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us who you’ve voted for!