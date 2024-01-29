The rumoured Celebrity Big Brother 2024 line-up – from James Haskell and Princess Kate’s uncle to The Traitors star Diane

Celebrity Big Brother 2024 will be hitting screens soon – and the line-up has reportedly been leaked.

A post on Twitter – shared from Reddit – contains a list of names who are allegedly taking part in the upcoming show.

John Barrowman is reportedly entering the house (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Celebrity Big Brother 2024 line-up leaks?

Taking to Reddit, a user has seemingly revealed who’s heading into the Celebrity Big Brother house this year.

According to the supposed leak, John Barrowman, Drag Race star Baga Chipz, and Loose Women panelist Linda Robson will be taking part.

Allegedly joining them are Gary Lucy, Scarlett Moffatt, and Joey Essex.

Joey, of course, has been rumoured to be taking part already. “Joey is hugely popular with the top brass at ITV and they think he would be TV gold on Celeb Big Brother,” a source told The Sun recently. “He’s hilarious, very likeable, and likely to become one of the favourites to win.”

Miriam is also reportedly entering the house (Credit: ITV)

Who else is taking part?

The list of rumoured names continues.

Love Island star Curtis Pritchard, Olympic boxer Nicola Adams, and EastEnders star Richard Blackwood are also reportedly entering the house.

X-Factor judge Louis Walsh is claimed to be entering the house, as is EastEnders star Lorraine Stanley.

Matthew Wolfenden, Tinchy Stryder, Chelsee Healey, and presenter Ade Adepitan are also named on the list.

Perhaps the most surprising name on the list is Miriam Margoyles.

However, in a statement to ED, a Big Brother spokesperson said: “Any housemate suggestions for Celebrity Big Brother are pure speculation”.

Fergie was rumoured to be taking part recently (Credit: YouTube)

Sarah Ferguson denies she’s taking part

The apparent leak comes not long after Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, was forced to deny that she would be taking part in the new series.

“Sarah would be a brilliant signing for Celebrity Big Brother. She is very smart, engaging and funny,” a source told The Mirror before Christmas.

“Not to mention the millions of viewers she would pull in if she began talking to housemates about the Royal Family and Prince Andrew,” they then added.

“Sarah has never considered reality formats in the past but ITV bosses are hoping their offer might change that position. Signing her would be a massive coup. That’s why they are digging deep for the offer they plan to make her,” they then added.

However, Sarah’s reps denied the claims. In a statement to ED! they said: “This story is complete nonsense. The Duchess will not be appearing on this show. As is widely known, she does not consider reality TV formats.”

Could James be heading into the show? (Credit: SplashNews.com)

More names rumoured for Celebrity Big Brother 2024 – including Kate Middleton’s uncle

Now, even more names have been rumoured to be taking part in the upcoming series.

Former rugby star and I’m A Celebrity contestant James Haskell is reportedly in “advanced talks” to sign up.

“He’s also single after splitting from Chloe, and he was really open about that in his meeting,” a source told The Mirror.

“Bosses think that openness would be fantastic for the show, and people would really warm to him. He is also not afraid to call a spade a spade and will speak his mind, which was another characteristic that really appealed to the bookers.”

Meanwhile, Kate Middleton’s uncle, Gary Goldsmith, is reportedly set to sign up for the show too.

“Gary is champing at the bit to get on Celebrity Big Brother. He finalised the terms of his deal today and can’t wait to enter the house,” a source told The Sun.

Diane was a hit on The Traitors (Credit: BBC)

Fans want Diane on the show!

Elsewhere, fans of The Traitors have been begging for Diane to go on the ITV reboot of the show.

“Get Diane in the Celebrity Big Brother house ASAP,” one fan tweeted recently. “We just want Diane on #CBB,” another said.

“We know,” ITV tweeted in response.

ED! has contacted James Haskell and Gary Goldsmith’s reps for comment. In a statement, a CBB spokesperson said: “Any names for Celebrity Big Brother are purely speculation.”

Celebrity Big Brother will debut on ITV this year.

