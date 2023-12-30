Celebrity Big Brother 2024: Shirley Ballas ‘in talks to sign up’ amid claims ITV thinks she’d be ‘sensational’ housemate

Celebrity Big Brother 2024 is reportedly set to kick off in March, and the names in the frame now include Strictly Come Dancing legend Shirley Ballas.

The BBC dance series’ head judge is said to be “deep in discussions” for the new series.

She joins names on the list such as Rebekah Vardy, Katie Price, Phillip Schofield and Joey Essex.

So could Shirley Ballas be moving into the Celebrity Big Brother 2024 house? (Credit: BBC)

Celebrity Big Brother 2024: Who’s signing up?

According to The Sun, Shirley is trying to find a way to sign up and keep the Beeb “happy”.

“Shirley is deep in discussions about swapping her judges seat for the Big Brother diary room chair. She is a big fan of the show and said she wanted to take part to show the public a different side to her than the woman people are used to seeing on Strictly.

She is confident, outspoken and would make brilliant television.

“The only thing holding Shirley back is the BBC’s position on her taking the job as she wants to keep everyone happy. ITV thinks Shirley would be a sensational signing and they’re keen to get her on board.

"She is confident, outspoken and would make brilliant television," they then concluded.

ED! has contacted reps for Shirley and ITV for comment.

Fergie won’t appear

Fans have previously demanded that “no reality stars” appear in the 2024 reboot of Celebrity Big Brother.

There were also reports that Sarah, Duchess of York had signed up to appear. However, she recently shut those rumours down.

ITV told ED!: “Any names for Celebrity Big Brother are purely speculation.”

Big Brother returned to our screens earlier this year and proved to be a roaring success for ITV. It was won by Jordan Sangha.

