Big Brother stars Jordan and Henry make things official as fans thrilled: ‘Never been happier’

Big Brother 2023 champ Jordan Sangha has revealed some rather exciting news about his relationship with Henry Southan.

The former lawyer found fame on the latest series of the reality show this year, along with Henry. And after six weeks, it was Jordan who was crowned the champ – but he walked away with more than the £100k cash prize.

Despite not confirming their relationship status while on the show, Jordan and Henry had the nation hooked thanks to their adorable relationship in the house. But now the two have finally made things official – and fans are over the moon.

Henry and Jordan are officially an item (Credit: ITV)

Big Brother 2023 Jordan issues exciting relationship update

Since leaving the famous Big Brother house, things have gone from strength to strength for Jordan and Henry.

So much so that, on Monday morning (November 27) the 2023 winner confirmed that he and Henry are now boyfriends.

In a post shared to his Instagram story, Jordan wrote: “The ‘bf” term might now be applicable… And I cannot stop smiling.”

As expected, fans were thrilled with the news.

The pair struck up a sweet relationship in the house (Credit: ITV)

Big Brother 2023 fans ‘losing their mind’ over Jordan and Henry

On X, formerly known as Twitter, one person said: “Not Jordan doing a full boyfriend launch at half 1 in the morning. I am losing my mind, screaming, crying, throwing up, everything.”

Someone else gushed: “Just saw this and I’m SCREAAAMING.” A third quipped: “Ahhh I’m so happy for them!!!”

Echoing their thoughts, another fan chimed in and proclaimed: “Never been happier.” A fifth follower wrote: “THIS IS NOT A DRILL, THIS IS REAL IT’S REALLY REAL. THEY’RE OFFICIALLY OFFICIAL AND I LOVE IT.”

Jordan confirmed he and Henry are official (Credit: Instagram Story)

Jordon on Big Brother

The final five of the show came down to Noky, Yinrun, Henry, Olivia and Jordan. One by one, the housemates were evicted… until only Olivia and Jordan remained.

As the pair waited with bated breath, hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best announced the winner.

Jordan was left in shock as AJ and Will announced the results of the competition. As he and Olivia hugged, he then cracked that he would be spending his winnings on paying council tax.

Bidding goodbye to runner-up Olivia as she exited the house, Jordan joked: “I can pay my council tax now.”

