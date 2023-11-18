The winner of Big Brother 2023, Jordan Sangha, has revealed how he plans to spend his six-figure winnings, and many Brits will relate.

The ITV reboot of the reality TV competition came to an end last night (November 17), with Jordan emerging as the winner.

The final five of the show came down to Noky, Yinrun, Henry, Olivia and Jordan. One by one, the housemates were evicted… until only Olivia and Jordan remained.

As the pair waited with bated breath, hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best announced the winner.

In the end, it came down to Jordan and Olivia (Credit: ITV)

Jordan Sangha breaks the internet with winning ‘council tax’ quip

Jordan was left in shock as AJ and Will announced the results of the competition. As he and Olivia hugged, he then cracked that he would be spending his winnings on paying council tax.

Bidding goodbye to runner-up Olivia as she exited the house, Jordan joked: “I can pay my council tax.”

And, as the moment aired, fans were left in stitches.

Jordan won the competition… and the audience’s heart (Credit: ITV)

Big Brother fans celebrate as Jordan wins the show

As Jordan took to the winner’s podium, Big Brother fans shared their thoughts on Twitter (now X). Many highlighted Jordan’s council tax comment as a highlight.

“This is the moment Jordan won over the public – such an iconic Big Brother moment,” wrote one fan, sharing a clip of his win.

This is the moment Jordan won over the public such an iconic big brother moment #BBUK pic.twitter.com/l8kUm7Q2qT — Laurabarr40 (@laurabarr39) November 17, 2023

“‘I can pay my council tax.’ SCREAMING. That’s the most iconic winning sentence we could have ever had, god bless King Jordan,” another laughed.

“So glad Jordan won BB. He is the most relatable an funniest piece of telly we have seen in a while,” said a third.

“‘I can pay my council tax,’ funniest thing Jordan has said all series. Congrats King,” a fourth viewer commented.

What did you think of this year’s winner?

Read more: OPINION: As the Big Brother reboot reaches its final, here’s how ITV totally RUINED the long-awaited comeback

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!