Big Brother host AJ Odudu accused of lying to evictee Tom over his friendship group’s ‘real’ nickname

Fans of Big Brother have slammed host AJ Odudu for comments she made during last night’s Late and Live (October 14).

During Monday’s episode (October 12), the remaining housemates were told that Jenkin, Tom, and Jordan had been immediately evicted after they were put up for nomination. However, they secretly moved to a room next door.

Jenkin, Tom, and Jordan faced the public vote on Tuesday night where two of them were evicted. Jordan was saved by the public and returned to the house. Tom was voted out first followed by Jenkin.

Tom was evicted last night (Credit: ITV)

AJ refers to Tom’s posse as the ‘garden gang’

During his eviction interview on the spinoff show Late and Live, AJ and Tom discussed the divide between the two “gangs” within the house.

AJ claimed that the public had given each of the gangs a name. She said that the group he was associated with, which also included Chanelle, Olivia, and Jenkin, were labelled the “garden gang.” She referred to the other group with Trish, Yinrun, Henry, and Jordan, as the “upstairs gang.”

While Tom and his gang spent a lot of their time in the garden, viewers weren’t having any of it.

AJ was called a liar by fans of Big Brother (Credit: ITV)

‘Be real AJ’

Immediately viewers didn’t agree with AJ and branded her a liar for stating his group of friends were given that name. Especially when they were consistently dubbed “the foul four” by fans.

“AJ, it was the Foul Four, don’t lie!” one user wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“AJ we call them the foul four, garden gang sounds weird,” another person shared,

“Nah, AJ, Tom’s squad was “the foul four.” Let’s not sugar-coat it,” a third remarked.

“AJ should have been real and said “the public call you the foul four“…..I’ve never heard “garden gang”?!” a fourth shared.

“‘The garden gang’ AJ knows full well we called them the foul four,” a fifth person stated.

Read more: Big Brother star Henry Southan slammed by viewers after declaring love for Boris Johnson

Big Brother continues tonight (Wednesday, November 15) at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

Do you agree? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!