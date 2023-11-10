Big Brother star Henry Southan slammed by viewers after declaring love for Boris Johnson

Big Brother star Henry Southan has been criticised for his “tone deaf” praise of former PM Boris Johnson. As housemates participated in the house podcast, Henry spoke of his admiration of Johnson – sparking furore online.

The 25-year-old food writer has been open about his political leanings. He previously admitted that he would love to go for a drink with the former Prime Minister.

However, as housemates on the ITV show discussed COVID and partygate, Henry shocked his housemates and audiences alike by defending Johnson’s response to the pandemic.

Henry Southan shocks Big Brother housemates as he declares love for Boris

In last night’s episode of Big Brother (Thursday, November 9), housemates sat down to record the house podcast. In doing so, they discussed the effect that COVID had on their lives.

“Losing my father and my step-mum to COVID at a time when the NHS was being underfunded, knowing how political that is, is very personal to me,” Trish said.

Junior doctor Matty then talked about the government’s response to the pandemic. “Then to see a few months later that the politicians were drinking wine, having parties, while people were dying. You want to clap for me but you want to have fun, take photos of you drinking wine playing Twister at Christmas,” he said.

However, Henry shocked his housemates by leaping to Boris’s defence.

“But Boris Johnson, a lot of people disagree with me here, I love the guy. I’d like to go for dinner with him,” he said. “I think he worked bloody hard during the pandemic and he gets a bad cred when he delivered one of the best COVID responses in the world.”

Big Brother fans slam Henry amid Boris Johnson confession

“Henry has officially made it to bottom tier after that comment about Boris Johnson … how dare he,” wrote one shocked viewer.

“Henry please read the room lad. Trish is talking about her family dying during COVID and you’re saying how Boris is a top bloke and how you want a meal with him????? BE SERIOUS HENRY,” exclaimed another.

“Still not over Matty saying as a doctor he saw so many people die to COVID. Trish lost family and friends to it. Henry *defends Boris Johnson, even compliments Boris’s apology and brushes aside the mistakes the government made* & YOU LOT LOVE HIM?!” said a third.

“Henry was so insensitive, thank you Big Brother for reminding me what type of person Henry is. Completely tone deaf,” wrote a fourth.

