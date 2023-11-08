Big Brother hit with 1,000 Ofcom complaints as viewers accuse housemates of ‘bullying’ Trish and Noky

Big Brother 2023 is currently embroiled in an alleged “bullying” row, largely due to some housemates’ behaviour towards Trish and Noky.

Fans have taken to Twitter to slam the treatment of the duo, with some going so far as to label it “disgusting”.

Trish has been on the receiving end of some drama (Credit: ITV)

What’s happened on Big Brother 2023 recently?

Tensions have been fraught on Big Brother for the past couple of weeks.

Last Friday, both Dylan and Paul were evicted from the house. Paul’s eviction came the day after he clashed with Trish over his treatment of Noky.

Trish labelled her Scouse housemate a “bully” in a heated argument that saw ITV cut the livestream. Trish had also clashed with Dylan on numerous occasions – with everything coming to a head when she secretly nominated him for eviction in a Halloween task.

The Halloween episode of Big Brother, which aired on October 31, saw Ofcom receive 768 complaints revolving around Dylan’s behaviour towards Trish, according to a report in The Sun.

Paul’s behaviour has come under fire (Credit: ITV)

Ofcom complaints lodged

The following night (November 1), a further 97 complaints were made – with 45 of these centring around Paul’s behaviour towards Noky.

The behaviour of Tom, Olivia, Chanelle and Jenkin towards Noky and Trish was also called out in 50 complaints, it’s claimed.

“The way Olivia, Tom and Jenkin are treating Trish and Yinrun is actually disgusting and runs far deeper than some ‘divide’,” one fan tweeted the other day.

Olivia, Paul and Tom’s behaviour – in which they made noise in the bedroom to keep their housemates up – attracted 62 complaints on November 3.

The remainder of the 161 complaints on that day were down to Paul’s behaviour.

ED! has contacted ITV for comment.

Kerry was evicted last week (Credit: ITV)

Fans fume as Kerry is evicted via the backdoor

The bullying row comes just days after controversial contestant Kerry was evicted via the back door on the show.

Kerry was nominated by Trish and Noky in secret during a Halloween task. The public voted and opted to evict Kerry. However, rather than go out through the front door to be greeted – or booed – by the crowds, Kerry was sent packing via the quieter route. She went out the back.

Fans weren’t happy! “Kerry has been SERVING all this time and get a [bleep]y back door exit,” one viewer fumed.

“What Kerry was evicted? How weird and how anti-climatic,” another moaned.

“The people who voted for Kerry are stupid. As annoying as she was she was a better housemate than being evicted through the back door. We needed her to face the crowd,” a third said.

Read more: Susanna Reid sparks I’m A Celebrity rumours

Big Brother continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.