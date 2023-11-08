I’m A Celeb 2023: Susanna Reid ‘can neither confirm nor deny’ claims she’s signed up to appear

I’m A Celeb 2023 is heading to our screens very soon – and speculation is rife over who will be taking part.

But could a certain Good Morning Britain favourite be swapping the newsroom for the jungle? Susanna Reid’s staying pretty tight-lipped…

Would you like to see Susanna on I’m A Celebrity? (Credit: ITV)

Susanna Reid breaks silence on I’m A Celeb 2023 rumours

During today’s edition of GMB, Susanna, Ed Balls and Richard Arnold discussed rumours that Britney Spears’ sister Jamie Lynn could be heading into the jungle. Susanna then teased her possible involvement in the show.

“Ranvir [Singh] is convinced I’m going to go in this year,” Susanna revealed. “She keeps sending me texts of snakes.”

Maybe that’s why you’ve changed your hair so it’s more manageable.

Richard then speculated that Susanna’s recent haircut could be a sign she was about to go on the show. “Maybe that’s why you’ve changed your hair so it’s more manageable,” he said.

“We need you here,” Ed Balls then said. Susanna then teased: “I can neither confirm nor deny.”

Who will be joining the Geordie duo in the jungle? (Credit: ITV)

Return date announced

Susanna’s teasing comes just days after the I’m A Celebrity 2023 launch date was announced by ITV.

The hit show will be hitting screens on Sunday, November 19 – just little over a week away!

A number of stars have been tipped to head into camp, too. Italian jockey Frankie Dettori has been rumoured to take part in the show – and was recently spotted in Australia. Coincidence? Or something more…

Made in Chelsea star Tristan Phipps – another star linked with the show – has also landed in Oz recently.

Will Farage be going on the show? (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Who else will be taking part?

It was recently reported that MasterChef star Grace Dent will be heading Down Under too. This is despite her previously branding the hit show a “puerile venture into starvation, televised constipation, and animal cruelty, abbreviated by ads for Iceland £1 curries”.

“She’ll be eating humble pie in the jungle,” a source claimed to The Sun.

Rochelle Humes’ husband, Marvin, is reportedly set for a stint in the jungle, as is Hollyoaks star Nick Pickard.

However, there is one celebrity who will get viewers talking, but perhaps not for the right reason.

Following on from the controversial signing of Matt Hancock last series, ITV has reportedly repeated the feat by signing up the “ultimate Marmite character” in Nigel Farage.

“It’s a real coup. The casting team has nailed it. It’s shaping up to be a brilliant series,” a source told The Sun recently.

I’m A Celebrity returns to ITV on Sunday, November 19.

