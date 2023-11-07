I’m A Celebrity 2023: Tristan Phipps lands in Oz following love split amid tabloid claims he’s signed up to appear

It looks as though the second I’m A Celebrity 2023 campmate has landed Down Under in Australia ahead of the new series.

Made in Chelsea’s Tristan Phipps has dropped a huge hint that he’s set to appear on I’m A Celebrity this year after splitting from his girlfriend.

He took to Instagram this week, sharing an insight into his trip to Australia, and revealing he’ll be there for the next four weeks…

Tristan updated fans from Australia (Credit: Instagram)

I’m A Celebrity 2023: Tristan Phipps fuels rumours

Firstly, he said: “Right, this is how I’d love to start every single day. Little run down to the beach, ideally I’d be surfing there right now, and then have a little gym session. This place is paradise.

“Listen, I’ve got four weeks left and I want to make the most of it so I’d love some recommendations for some naturey things, outdoor things, adventure things to do around Sydney area. Not necessarily in Sydney, but something that is a little bit different.

“Sydney is unbelievable and I would move here in a heartbeat.”

Nature, you say, Tristan… Adventure, perhaps… We have two words for you – Ant and Dec!

It’d be the perfect time for Tristan, who’s been on Made in Chelsea since 2018, to appear on the show. He’s single and, presumably, ready to mingle following his break-up with girlfriend Liv Bentley this summer. The pair have had an on-off relationship for a couple of years.

Frankie Dettori is strongly rumoured to be entering the jungle (Credit: Channel 4)

Rumours of I’m A Celebrity… contestants

While he’s rumoured to be appearing in the upcoming series of I’m A Celebrity, nobody has been officially confirmed yet.

However, iconic jockey Frankie Dettori is strongly rumoured to be taking part. He told fans over the weekend that he’d arrived in Australia, purportedly for the Melbourne Cup.

Among the other contestants rumoured for the show includes MasterChef critic Grace Dent. She once described the show as a “puerile venture into starvation, televised constipation and animal cruelty, abbreviated by ads for Iceland £1 curries”.

Meanwhile, GB News host and former politician Nigel Farage and TV presenter and JLS member Marvin Humes are also rumoured to enter. Finally, This Morning’s Josie Gibson is rumoured too.

However, ITV has said: “Any names suggested for I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! are just speculation. We’ll announce our line up in due course.”

I’m A Celebrity is set to return to ITV1 and ITVX on November 19.

