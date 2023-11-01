Big Brother UK fans slammed the decision to evict Kerry out of the back door during last night’s episode (Tuesday, October 31).

Fans took to Twitter to slam the shock eviction, with some even going so far as to brand it a “travesty”!

Kerry was evicted last night (Credit: ITV)

Big Brother UK star Kerry evicted

On Monday night’s episode of Big Brother, Trish and Noky – on a secret mission for Big Brother – nominated three housemates for a shock eviction.

Between them, they chose to nominate Kerry, Dylan, and Olivia.

During last night’s episode, the trio were informed that one of them was being evicted in a shock twist. The public opted to send Kerry home.

However, instead of being evicted in front of a crowd, Kerry was ejected from the show through the back door.

The controversial housemate seemed upbeat about her exit, however, viewers some viewers were not happy.

Kerry was ejected via the back door (Credit: ITV)

Big Brother UK fans slam decision to evict Kerry via the back door

Fans of the show were annoyed with the fact that Kerry hadn’t faced the crowds after being evicted. “Get Kerry Out!” was chanted during the last two evictions, and fans were keen for the 40-year-old to face the boos when she was finally evicted. However, this wasn’t to be.

“Kerry has been SERVING all this time & get a [bleepy] back door exit,” one ITV viewer fumed. “Make it make sense!”

“Whaat Kerry was evicted? How weird and how anti-climatic lol,” another complained. “Kerry deserved a proper eviction,” a third said.

“The people who voted for Kerry are stupid. As annoying as she was she was a better housemate than being evicted through the back door – we needed her to face the crowd,” another moaned.

“They spared Kerry honestly. I’m sad we don’t get to see the boo’s,” a fifth said. “Kerry and Farida being split up after 1 week and Kerry not getting the panto exit of a Friday eviction will forever be the biggest travesty,” another said.

The housemates spend ‘hours’ nominating in the diary room (Credit: ITV)

The truth about nominations revealed

Meanwhile, in other Big Brother-related news, the truth about the nomination process has seemingly been revealed.

Nicola McLean, who appeared on two editions of Celebrity Big Brother, has revealed that the reason why nominations take so long is because housemates aren’t allowed to leave the Diary Room until they’ve said something “horrible”.

“They make you sit in there for hours. That’s what people don’t realise. So for the nominations, viewers see like a two-minute clip, but if you don’t give a solid, horrible answer, basically, they’ll just keep you in there until you do,” Nicola told the Daily Star.

“They keep on pushing you until you basically lose your [bleep] and say, ‘Right, I’m nominating them because they’re a [bleeping bleep].’ And then you don’t even really believe the things that you’ve said. But you’ve been in there for two hours and you’re exhausted,” she then added.

