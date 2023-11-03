Big Brother pulls show off air amid fears housemate has been removed after explosive row

Big Brother fans are desperate for news from the house after the live feed was pulled in a shocking move last night, following an explosive row (Thursday, November 02, 2023).

Those watching Big Brother: Late and Live with AJ Odudu and Will Best were shocked when they saw a producer running around in the background looking panicked.

A huge argument could be heard in the background, and the heated row seemed to have had a catastrophic outcome for one of the housemates, with some fans positive that someone has been removed from the house.

Here’s everything we know so far…

Will Best hosting Big Brother: Late and Live (Credit: ITVX)

Why was Big Brother: Late and Live pulled off air?

Big Brother fans were shocked when Thursday’s episode of Late and Live bore witness to a HUGE argument kicking off in the house…

During the episode, which follows the pre-recorded Big Brother every night, the show cut to a livestream of the house and accidentally streamed an explosive row taking place.

Although brief, nominated housemate Trish could be heard shouting at someone. It is unclear who she was addressing, but she could be heard saying: “So you know who you’ve been bullying, and who you’ve been attempting to bully. You are a bully! You are a bully! You’re a bully and it’s not fair!”

A shocked Will Best said: “Oh, hang on! Is there an argument going on? Can you hear what they’re saying? The word bully is being bandied about! Wow!”

Some fans, determined to dissect the row, listened to it again and believe it is Trish and Paul who embarked on the argument.

Within seconds, ITV2 pulled the live stream off air. The show did not return to the house again at the end of the episode as usual. Instead, all viewers could hear were bird sounds. These are typically heard when something is happening in the house that BB doesn’t want viewers to see or hear.

Will later told viewers that they had been forced to cancel the live camera run segment on the programme because things had got “too spicy”.

What happened next after Big Brother row?

Of course, there’s a live audience who attend Big Brother: Late and Live, so some more juicy information was slowly leaked as the night went on. And rumours were that Paul had “punched a wall” and was seen outside the house “being calmed down by security”.

One Twitter fan said: “Apparently Paul has been seen outside the house with security calming him down! #BBUK.”

Another said: “Paul has been removed from the house.”

According to Big Brother Live UK: “Paul has been removed from the Big Brother house and will not be returning. Tonight’s eviction will go ahead as a single eviction only.”

So far, ITV has not commented on the argument, or whether anyone has been removed from the house. Of course, fans know that the house has already been embroiled in some controversial rows, not least the one between Trish and Dylan on Fright Night.

Big Brother fright night: Dylan and Trish argued over nominations (Credit: ITVX)

What did fans say about Big Brother row?

Fans have been left desperate for news from the house, and counting the hours until the live double eviction.

One fan said: “I need some more information from the #BBUK house. This image and the audio of Trish calling someone a bully can’t be all we have. Rumours of someone being ejected. Is it a crime scene? Is tonights double viccy still happening? SOMEONE DO SOMETHING!!!!!!!”

Another said: “A row so bad they can’t go into the camera runs kicking off and they won’t even give us the latest. If Live Feed is just stock footage and birdsong we riot. #BBUK.”

A third said: “So… what actually happened last night then? Did the live feed ever come back? Did someone get ejected? I need the gossip!”

“What a load of shite turning off the live feed as they’re having a fight,” seethed another. “There have been loads of bust ups in past BB’s. It’s literally why we watch it. Has the UK got too snowflake?”

The Big Brother house is at war

Thursday night’s episode saw Trish involved in another argument in the house. Tempers have been running since Trish and Noky were forced to nominate three housemates for eviction as part of a task.

Dylan did not take it well, and ended up having a screaming match with Trish. Dylan, Nocky, Trish and Paul were subsequently nominated for the double eviction this Friday (November 3, 2023).

On Thursday, Trish clashed with Tom Bryant, after she accidentally forced him to dress up as a sheep and live in a pen in the garden. Unbeknownst to Trish, and again part of a task, Trish pushed a button in the living room, which came with the chance of punishment or reward.

BB told Trish she was getting a prize for the house. But first she had to answer which of the housemates she believed was the most easily led. She replied that Tom can “easily change” – especially when “he’s around Paul”. She added: “I get two different personalities depending on the proximity to how he is around him.”

Big Brother then announced that Tom would become the “little lost sheep” of the house. He was made to dress up in a costume and be locked in a pen in the garden.

Furious, Tom gave Trish the finger, declared his hatred for her and declared Trish “will be going on Friday” in the evictions.

The Big Brother live double eviction airs on Friday, November 03, 2023 at 9pm on ITV2.

