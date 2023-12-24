Sarah, Duchess of York dismisses reports she’s set to appear on Celebrity Big Brother 2024

Sarah, Duchess of York has denied claims that she’s set to appear on the revival of Celebrity Big Brother when it returns next year.

Rumours have been abound recently over which stars are set to appear on the show as it’s launch on ITV hurtles ever closer.

Reports claim Sarah Ferguson will appear on Celebrity Big Brother

Celebrity Big Brother is coming back after over half a decade in the cold, and if rumours are to be believed, ITV is planning on landing some big names for the show’s revival.

Amongst the names rumoured is Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York. According to a report in The Mirror, ITV has made the 64-year-old their “main target”, and has reportedly offered her £500k to switch the Royal Lodge for the Big Brother house.

“Sarah would be a brilliant signing for Celebrity Big Brother. She is very smart, engaging and funny,” a source told the publication.

“Not to mention the millions of viewers she would pull in if she began talking to housemates about the Royal Family and Prince Andrew,” they then added.

Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York dismisses Celebrity Big Brother rumours

The source then continued. “Sarah has never considered reality formats in the past but ITV bosses are hoping their offer might change that position. Signing her would be a massive coup. That’s why they are digging deep for the offer they plan to make her,” they then said.

However, representatives of Fergie have dismissed the reports as “nonsense”.

A spokesman for Sarah, Duchess of York told ED!: “This story is complete nonsense. The Duchess will not be appearing on this show.

“As is widely known, she does not consider reality TV formats,” they then added.

In a statement to ED!, a Big Brother spokesperson then said: “Any names for Celebrity Big Brother are purely speculation”.

Who else is rumoured to appear?

Fergie isn’t the only big name rumoured to be taking part in Celeb Big Brother this year.

Rebekah Vardy is reportedly a top target for ITV. “Rebekah is the show’s number one target, there’s no getting away from it. Bosses know she’ll be perfect fodder for the show and that she won’t hold back on saying what she thinks,” a source told The Sun recently.

“They also hope she won’t be slow coming forward on saying how she feels about Coleen and husband Wayne. She will be TV gold,” they then added.

Other names tipped to appear on the show are Joey Essex, Katie Price, and Phillip Schofield. Linda Robson has also expressed interest in taking part too.

Celebrity Big Brother will launch on ITV1 and ITVX in 2024.

