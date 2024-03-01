Celebrity Big Brother: Jane Moore lets slip Sharon Osbourne is ‘heading into famous house’

Celebrity Big Brother could see Sharon Osbourne taking part as Jane Moore appeared to let slip the news on Loose Women today.

The celebrity edition of Big Brother will be returning to ITV on Monday (March 4). However, no names have been confirmed yet. Many stars, including Sharon, have been heavily rumoured to be entering.

Headlines have suggested Sharon is entering the Celebrity Big Brother house next week (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Sharon Osbourne for Celebrity Big Brother?

Returning to Loose Women for the first time in a while, Jane revealed to viewers at home that she had been on tour with Sharon.

The 71-year-old music manager recently embarked on a UK tour, Cut The Crap, where she gave audiences an insight into her high-profile life.

“She’s such a joy to interview because she’s so honest,” Jane said today.

Fellow panellist Nadia Sawalha cheekily asked Jane if she asked Sharon whether she would be taking part in Celebrity Big Brother, to which Jane candidly replied: “She is.”

With the audience gasping, Nadia admitted she didn’t expect Jane to answer truthfully. She said: “I wasn’t expecting you to answer that!”

“I don’t think ITV has confirmed that,” Kaye Adams added.

Jane laughed it off with the rest of panel and corrected herself. “It’s rumoured that she’s going in,” she said while pulling a face.

“She would be amazing if she were to be going in,” Jane added.

Jane accidentaly reveals Sharon will be taking part in CBB (Credit: ITV)

Celebrity Big Brother latest

With ITV yet to confirm who is definitely taking part in this year’s Celebrity Big Brother, fans have been reacting to Sharon potentially going in the house.

“Jane Moore accidentally confirming that Sharon Osbourne is doing Big Brother! She’s in trouble now,” one user joked on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“I might watch Big Brother for the first time in like 20 years because what the [bleep] do you mean SHARON OSBORNE IS IN IT,” another person shared.

“I have never watched Big Brother but Sharon Osbourne, I have to,” a third remarked.

“Sharon Osbourne on Celeb Big Brother is going to be incredible, I can’t wait,” a fourth said.

ED! has contacted reps for ITV for comment.

Celebrity Big Brother begins Monday, March 4, from 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

