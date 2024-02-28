Loose Women star Jane Moore addresses ‘exit’ claims after months of absence

Jane Moore has spoken out following claims she has left Loose Women.

The TV presenter has been a regular on the daytime programme since 1999 – and is a firm-favourite on the panel. However, Jane has been missing from the show recently, and in February it was claimed that she had left the show over contracts.

But now, Jane has set the record straight about the rumours – and has revealed which one of her Loose Women co-stars she gets on with.

The TV presenter has revealed when she’s coming back (Credit: ITV)

Jane Moore coming back to Loose Women

Earlier this month, both Jane and co-star Janet Street-Porter were said to have left Loose Women after they were allegedly ordered to sign contracts. These reportedly would make them permanent ITV employees instead of freelance journalists, according to OK!.

Sources alleged that Janet and Jane have been on freelance contracts for more than two decades. They also have reportedly dubbed the contract change “unacceptable”. However, in a new interview, Jane has revealed she is heading back on the show after a busy few months.

Jane reveals Loose Women return date

When asked if she had plans to leave, Jane said: “No, no, I’ll definitely stay there.”

She then recalled her past busy few months which consisted of her heading on tour with Sharon Osbourne as well as a holiday. Adding to this week’s edition of Woman’s Own magazine, Jane revealed she’ll be “back to Loose Women on 1 March”.

Jane has put to bed any feud rumours too (Credit: ITV)

Jane Moore on which Loose Women stars she gets on with

The TV star also spoke out about the rumoured feud the Loose Ladies are reportedly embroiled in. And according to her, she gets on with all of her colleagues.

“I had lunch with Nadia today, and Kaye came to stay with me last week. Plus, I was just speaking to Janet on my way here, and Col,” she revealed. Jane added: “The ones I’m particularly closest to are the ones who have been there the longest, but I like and get on with everyone.”

Carol McGiffin predicts next Loose Women star to quit the show

It comes after Former Loose Women panelist Carol McGiffin predicted who she believes will be the next to quit the ITV show.

Carol remained a panelist on the ITV daytime show for over two decades, first appearing in 2000 and leaving in 2023. She said it was a decision she was “forced to make” after rows with bosses.

In her column for Best Magazine, Carol predicts Janet will be the next to leave due to contract disputes.

