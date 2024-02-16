Ex Loose Women star Carol McGiffin predicts Janet Street-Porter will be next ITV star to quit the show

Former Loose Women panelist Carol McGiffin has predicted who she believes will be the next to quit the ITV show.

Carol remained a panelist on the ITV daytime show for over two decades, first appearing in 2000 and leaving in 2023. She said it was a decision she was “forced to make” after rows with bosses.

Carol thinks Janet Street-Porter could be having the ‘same issue’ she had

In her column for Best Magazine, Carol predicts Janet Street-Porter will be the next to leave due to contract disputes. “It’s apparently the same issue that I had with them last year. The problem is partly down to HMRC, who appear to be hell-bent on obliterating the self-employed so they change the rules constantly and put the frighteners on companies so they force freelancers onto the payroll.

“Which would be fine, in fact I was ready to go along with it until I realised that although I’d pay the same tax and NI as the employed, I wouldn’t get the benefits – sick pay, holiday pay, pension contributions, etc.”

Signing the contract meant Carol was limiting herself to not booking other work. She was not guaranteed any work from ITV. She insisted that “no one in their right mind would have signed that contract”.

Carol believes ITV is not a company to “back down”, which is why she can see Janet “follow her out of the door”.

“For the sake of the viewers, I sincerely hope that doesn’t happen and they manage to negotiate some form of acceptable deal.”

ED! has contacted ITV and Janet’s representatives for comment.

Leaving Loose Women made Carol ‘upset’

At the time of her departure, Carol admitted that leaving Loose Women made her “quite upset”.

Carol explained in her column that she would have to sign a contract that was “totally unjust” to stay. After realising it was “unworkable”, she “had to say no thanks.”

“No one in their right mind would have signed that contract. And I can’t see a way back from it.”

