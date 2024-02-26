Linda Robson fears she’ll ‘get in trouble’ as she flashes her bra live on Loose Women

Linda Robson shocked fans as she flashed the Loose Women studio audience live on ITV today (Monday February 26).

The Birds of a Feather star joked she could be “in trouble” after lifting her t-shirt during a segment about ageing.

The surprising moment came during a special episode called ‘This is 60’, with all of the panellists around that age.

But when host Ruth Langsford asked the lunchtime telly pundits how they felt about their bodies, Linda decided to give everyone an eyeful of hers.

Denise Welch and Kaye Adams after Linda Robson flashed on Loose Women today (Credit: YouTube)

Linda Robson on Loose Women today

Ruth had asked Linda: “Do you love your body, hate your body, or are you indifferent?”

“I don’t love it but I think it’s amazing,” Linda replied.

“It has given me three beautiful children, and I’m still quite healthy at 65. Not too bad. And I’m looking quite trendy at the moment.”

She then walked towards the audience as if she was going to give a twirl in her outfit. But instead Linda pulled up her top briefly, leading to shrieks from members of the audience.

“Let me show you what I’ve got on,” she said, just before her big reveal.

I’ve got on a new white bra. Have a look.

“I’ve got on a new white bra. Have a look,” she proclaimed.

Crikey! (Credit: YouTube)

It isn’t the first time Linda has stunned on the show by sharing an unexpected peek.

Back in November 2021 she horrified Kaye as she lifted her leg up while wearing a dress.

The Loose Women crew was made up of panellists aged 60 and over (Credit: YouTube)

“Oh. Oh. I got a view I never want to see again,” Kaye told viewers.

To which Linda added: “I am commando today.”

JOIN ED!’s ANT AND DEC NEWS CHANNEL ON WHATSAPP – IN THESE 4 SIMPLE STEPS USING THE INVITE LINK HERE

Read more: Linda Robson admits ‘worry’ over Katie Price as she claims she wants a Loose Women return

Loose Women airs on ITV on weekdays at 12.30pm.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.