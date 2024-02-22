Linda Robson admits ‘worry’ over Katie Price as she claims she wants a Loose Women return

Linda Robson has made a very candid confession about her Loose Women colleague and pal, Katie Price.

She admitted that she has concerns over the former glamour model’s behaviour.

Linda told of how Katie is eager to make her Loose Women ‘return’. However, the actress seems to have her reservations.

Linda opened up about her “worry” for Katie Price (Credit: Cover Images)

Loose Women star Linda Robson admits ‘worry’ over Katie Price

Writing in her new book Truth Be Told, Linda explained some of Katie’s worrying antics. In extracts published in The Mirror this week, she said: “I do worry about her. Sometimes I thought she’d been out late the night before a show.

“She used to sleep in the car on her way in and would arrive in her pyjamas and get dressed when she got there. I used to think that was quite a good idea actually. She always made plenty of headlines whenever she was on, though.”

She tells me how she wants to come back to Loose Women.

Linda added: “Whenever I bump into her now, she tells me how she wants to come back to Loose Women. And I say, ‘But, Katie, you can’t [bleep] behave yourself, can you?'”

The star, who is best known for her role as Tracey Stubbs in comedy-drama Birds of a feather, has been a regular on Loose Women since 2012.

Linda Robson told of her concerns for Katie Price in her new book (Credit: This Morning via Youtube)

Why did Katie Price leave Loose Women?

Meanwhile, Katie hasn’t appeared on the show since 2018, after making her debut in 2015. She has since revealed her reasoning for leaving the popular daytime programme. Katie told the Changes With Annie Macmanus podcast in 2021: “I was doing Loose Women for two years. When I look back at that it makes me feel sick.”

The OnlyFans content creator also suggested that she had felt let down by producers and that she felt like saying to the show: “You had me at my worst. You had me when mentally I was really going through it, which is weird because some people wouldn’t have you on the show like ‘no you are not well enough’. In fact, I wasn’t well. I wasn’t well but I was still able to perform like a seal.”

Linda Robson’s memoir confessions

Elsewhere, TV star Linda, 65, has also detailed her battle with mental health and alcohol addiction in her new memoir. According to extracts published in the Daily Mail earlier this month, Linda even discussed her money troubles and explained why she’s now on an allowance.

The actress recently opened up about her allowance on Loose Women. She said: “I put myself in a lot of debt because I was earning so much money years and years ago. And then the money stops coming in. So now on a Monday and Friday I get pocket money.”

