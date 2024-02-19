Katie Price ‘knows it’s now or never amid last chance at fulfilling her baby dream amid new romance’ with MAFS star JJ Slater

Mum-of-five Katie Price is rumoured to be taking her relationship with JJ (John Joe) Slater from MAFS to the next level – with the chance of a growing family on the horizon, according to latest news reports.

The pair have been romantically linked and now reports claim Katie has babies on her mind.

Katie Price news: Star’s ‘baby plans’

A source claimed to the Mirror: “Katie really loves being a mum, and she loves the attention she gets when she’s pregnant.” They then added: “She’s seeing JJ now and he’s young and virile, so she thinks this might be the last chance she has of fulfilling her baby dream.”

They went on to claim that Katie’s chance is “now or never”.

ED! has contacted reps for Katie.

Katie Price might have a growing family on the cards, reports claim (Credit: Splash News)

So is Katie Price having more children?

Katie has previously made it very clear that she is interested in expanding her brood. In a chat with RuPaul’s Drag Race star Michelle Visage, on her podcast Rule Breakers, Katie said last summer: “I tried IVF last year and it failed – so I’m going to try again, try again. I’m not giving up. I need more babies.”

I’m not giving up. I need more babies.

During an episode of her podcast The Katie Price Show back in October, Katie exclaimed to her sister Sophie: “I would love another baby or more, that’s just a no-brainer. I’m just very maternal, I love babies.”

Are Katie Price and JJ Slater in a relationship?

Katie was accused of breaking “girl code” due to reportedly growing closer with JJ Slater, whilst being friends with JJ’s ex, Ella Morgan. It came after Katie and JJ were spotted looking cosy at a bar in Newcastle, back in January.

A source told The Sun at the time: “They’ve met a few times and are texting each other constantly. She’s really into him.”

Speaking to Closer, former series star Georges also said of Katie and JJ’s growing spark: “She’ll end up heartbroken because he definitely won’t be in it for the long run. He’ll want a younger, newer model soon enough.”

Married At First Sight star JJ is Katie’s new man, it’s been claimed (Credit: Channel 4)

Katie Price’s love life

After four years together, Katie and former fiancée Carl Woods split on New Year’s Eve.

The model was famously married to Peter Andre between 2005 and 2009. With the pair sharing two children – Princess, 16, and Junior, 18. Katie also has son Harvey, 21, from a past relationship with footballer Dwight Yorke.

Katie shares her youngest two children, Jett and Bunny, with ex-partner Kieran Hayler. The pair split in 2018.

