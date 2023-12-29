One of the participants of this year’s Married At First Sight has revealed his body was “deteriorating” as he was diagnosed with a life-changing condition.

JJ Slater, who was married to Bianca Patronzi, has been diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes.

The 31-year-old was told he had the disease just before Christmas after losing 1.5 stone in three weeks.

After having blood tests, JJ was told to go to hospital in the middle of the night as his blood sugars were dangerously high.

Married At First Sight star on shock diagnosis

Speaking about his diagnosis, JJ told MailOnline: “The first signs were that I always felt thirsty and needed to go the toilet in the middle of the night. I was waking up four to five times needing the toilet.

“Then I started to lose weight quite quickly, I lost about a stone and a half in three weeks.

“But I was still eating the same and going to the gym every day. I hadn’t changed anything, but my body was deteriorating so I knew something was wrong.

“I was getting lightheaded often, I was on the sofa watching TV and then stood up and fell to the floor, I knew something wasn’t right.”

‘Life will never be the same’

His “life will never be the same” and he will have to inject himself four times a day.

JJ said: “For the rest of my life, I will have this and it’s getting my head around that. I’ve lived my whole life until the age of 31 and now this has happened.

“I have never had to think about what I eat, when I eat or injecting myself.

“It’s a lot of change. It is a huge journey from being diagnosed to understanding the condition. I hate needles.”

MAFS controvery

JJ caused controversy on MAFS, with viewers saying he didn’t give his wife, Bianca, a chance.

He developed an interest in another bride, Ella Morgan, and the pair re-entered as a couple.

After leaving the experiment, JJ wrote to his Instagram followers: “Watching the journey back has been both difficult and incredible given the ups and downs this experiment provides.

“I have grown so much as a person and learnt many lessons along the way, something I am extremely grateful for.”

