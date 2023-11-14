MAFS star Tasha suffers two panic attacks”as she undergoes surgery: “I am traumatised”

MAFS UK star Tasha Jay has opened up about a hospital visit that left her vowing “never again”.

The E4 contestant, 25, told her followers on Instagram all about her experience recently. Tasha was in good spirits when she posed in a medical gown as she hinted at feeling stressed. She wrote: “Two panic attacks later.”

MAFS UK star Tasha opens up

The Channel 4 reality star appeared in an Instagram video after her operation and cradled her bandaged arm in a white sling. She told fans that she hated every minute of her surgery and said: “It was awful.”

“I’ve got no words I am traumatised, today has been awful. Not to scare anyone who is having surgery done but everyone that told me it didn’t hurt you, liars, liars. I screamed and I filled three sick bowls and nearly passed out,” she said.

Tasha admitted that getting numb was the “worst experience” in her life and added that: “I’m genuinely traumatised.”

She thanked fans for their good wishes

“Honestly I feel so sorry for myself you should have seen me trying to open my mascara I had to use my mouth,” she said. She also thanked fans for their good wishes: “Thank you to everyone who has wished me well, I’m going to try and get some rest. And hopefully, wake up and my hand is still there.”

This comes after Tasha made headlines on MAFS after labelled Erica as a “tramp” and was accused of bullying her more than once by fans.

Meanwhile, Erica hit back at Tasha and said: “You’ve been in here five seconds and called me a tramp.” While Tasha shouted back: “Because you’ve disrespected me again.”

Tasha has clashed with co-stars (Credit: E4)

In a heated confrontation, Erica called her out and asked the reality star what her problem was. However, their row blazed on and left fans feeling uncomfortable – with some even branding Tasha’s antics as “bullying.”

In other news, fans will soon witness if Tasha decides to stay with partner Paul Liba on the Channel 4 show. While she told the BBC that her wedding day with Paul was a “really beautiful moment” she added that she told him about her diabetes. “I got filmed taking my insulin and checking my blood sugar. And I don’t know why it didn’t get shown, it does really upset me,” she added.

Married At First Sight airs at 9:00 pm on E4.

