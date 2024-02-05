Katie Price ‘breaks girl code’ with ‘livid’ Ella Morgan as she ‘confirms’ new romance with JJ Slater

Katie Price has been accused of “breaking girl code” after reportedly growing close to MAFS UK’s JJ Slater – the ex of her pal Ella Morgan.

JJ and Ella appeared on the latest series of the E4 smash hit show and caused plenty of drama. They ended up leaving the show, with their spouses, only to return as a couple themselves.

The pair ended up splitting – but apparently, he’s moved on to reality TV legend Katie – and Ella is allegedly not too happy about it.

The TV star has ‘grown close’ with a pal’s ex (Credit: ITV)

Katie Price dating pal’s MAFS UK star ex?

Last weekend, Katie and JJ – real name John Joe – were spotted looking rather cosy while at a Newcastle bar. The pair have apparently been getting close for the past couple of weeks.

A source previously told The Sun: “They’ve met a few times and are texting each other constantly. She’s really into him – this is the first man she’s actually been interested in since Carl.”

Now an insider has claimed JJ’s ex and Katie’s pal Ella feels “betrayed” by Katie.

Ella and JJ split up after the show (Credit: E4)

Ella ‘livid’ over Katie Price

Speaking to The Sun, the source alleged: “Ella and Katie have become friends over recent months, so it surprised her that Katie would do that.

“She doesn’t have any feelings for JJ, she’s just livid that Katie went behind her back and broke girl code.”

Entertainment Daily! UK has contacted Katie’s representatives for comment.

Katie Price love life

Katie and former fiancée Carl Woods split on New Year’s Eve after four years together.

She was famously married to Peter Andre between 2005 and 2009 – and the two share two children: Princess, 16, and Junior, 18. Katie also has son Harvey, 21, from a past relationship with Dwight Yorke.

In 2010, she married mixed martial artist Alex Reid – but couple split two years later.

She then moved on to Kieran Hayler who she wed in 2013. They welcomed children Jett, 10, and Bunny, nine, but called time on their marriage in 2018.

