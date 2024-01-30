Katie Price’s shocking history with pets as she ‘gives away new dog because it doesn’t look cute on Instagram’

Katie Price has reportedly given away the latest addition to her collection of pets – a dog called Tank.

According to The Sun, the former glamour model has parted ways with the pup as he ‘doesn’t look cute on social media’.

A source apparently claimed to the tabloid that the German Shepherd – which lived in Katie‘s West Sussex home for several months – was passed onto her electrician.

They are said to have claimed: “She loves getting puppies that look cute on Instagram but when they start to grow up and she has to train them she loses interest.”

ED! has approached a representative for Katie Price for comment on The Sun’s claims. However, it isn’t the first time the mum of five is believed to have moved on a pet after a short period.

Katie Price poses with a horse during a photoshoot (Credit: YouTube)

Katie Price pets history – dog Blade

Also believed to be living with Katie are chihuahuas Captain, Buddy, Colin and Batman. She is also said to be the owner of horses Wallis and Emma, as well as guinea pigs.

But in the summer of 2023, Katie’s pet ownership hit the headlines yet again after she lost dog Blade. The protection dog was hit by a car near Katie’s home.

The RSPCA also visited Katie amid her claims Blade was ‘deliberately killed’.

Blade’s death was reported to be the seventh death of an animal in her care since 2017.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katie Price (@katieprice)

Additionally, Katie has previously been subjected to criticism from PETA. And petitions insisting she should be ‘banned’ from owning pets have also been signed thousands of times.

A representative for Katie previously reacted to such action: “Katie loves her animals and to say otherwise is incorrect, unjust and unkind. It couldn’t be further from the truth.”

Katie Price and her pet dog Sharon

Seven months before Blade’s passing, in late in 2022, Sharon, died on the same road.

A driver recovered the Pomeranian off the A24 after she is believed to have been hit by a car. They took her to a nearby vet, who confirmed Sharon’s death.

A Sun source at the time claimed Katie was “in bits” over such “rotten luck”.

Precious

French Bulldog Precious was reportedly gifted to a crew member on Katie’s Mucky Mansion TV series in September 2021.

Named by eldest daughter Princess, it is thought Precious was originally a present from Carl Woods to mark his and Katie’s six month anniversary.

“We might not have a baby, but this is our new baby together,” told press at the time.

Princess hugs a puppy (Credit: YouTube)

Rolo

Rolo, another French Bulldog, reportedly suffocated after being squashed underneath a chair in 2020.

A present for Princess’ 13th birthday, Katie reportedly battled in vain to revive Rolo, giving him CPR and rushing him to the vet.

Katie told YouTube viewers: “There was nothing they could do. But they did say he wouldn’t have died in pain, it was quick.”

Katie Price loses dog Sparkle

Also in 2020, Alsatian Sparkle died. He was said to be a gift from ex Kieran Hayler for Katie turning 38.

Katie fumed as she shared her news with Insta followers: “I’ve just woken up to realise that one of my dogs has been killed on the road.”

Bear

Bear, another Alsatian, is said to have escaped Katie’s home and endured several near misses on the road.

He was re-homed in April 2019 after biting another dog.

Katie’s representative said at the time: “Bear had to go to the vets but because he was a risk to people they decided to give him back to the breeder. The vet advised this. Katie wouldn’t have wanted anything to happen to anyone, animals or children.”

Queenie

German Shepherd Queenie passed away in 2018 following a reported collision with a delivery driver’s vehicle

An emotional Katie wrote at the time: “I’m absolutely devastated, heartbroken my faithful loving family dog’s life Queenie has been shortened as she was killed by a heartless delivery driver who ran into our dog, seeing her struggle and drove off without telling us and left her to die.”

She continued: “Very disappointed a human being can be this heartless! Security cameras show this and we have reported to police! DEVASTATED is a understatement.”

Marvin

Katie’s pet chameleon Marvin reportedly died “of a broken heart” in November 2018.

It is thought the lizard passed away after Katie’s son Junior moved in with his dad Peter Andre.

“Marvin didn’t go with Junior when he moved in with his dad over the summer,” a source told The Sun. “And now Katie thinks that the reptile has died of a broken heart.”

Dobby and Hagrid

Katie advertised her Sphynx cats Dobby and Hagrid for sale for £1,300 each in December 2017. She noted in the ad for them that her dogs didn’t mix well with the mogs.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katie Price (@katieprice)

The death of her horse

One of Katie’s horses was hit by a car in November 2017 after escaping from a field.

She explained on Insta: “Last night our friends’ horses including one of ours escaped from their field and ran onto the Road. We are devastated.”

Katie was also unhappy that a bystander posted pictures of the dead animal online.

She said: “We are extremely upset to find out one of our horses was killed last night being hit by a car. And don’t appreciate that someone was circulating pictures of our horse dead in the road and put on Facebook.”

Read more: All the pets Katie Price has ever owned and what happened to them

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.