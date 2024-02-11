Linda Robson has bravely opened up about her mental breakdown in her new book and admitted she was put on “suicide watch” after checking into the Nightingale Hospital.

The Loose Women star, 65, discussed her battle with mental health and alcohol addiction in her new memoir, set to be released on February 15.

Linda heartbreakingly admitted she “couldn’t even be trusted with my own grandchildren” during that time and she said she “hated myself”.

The star opens up about her mental breakdown in her upcoming memoir (Credit: ITV)

Linda Robson on mental breakdown

In extracts published in the Daily Mail this weekend, Linda writes: “I hated myself. I told myself I was just a burden to Mark and the kids and that I was ruining all their lives…

“I couldn’t even be trusted with my own grandchildren. That’s when I started to think I’d be better off dead. At least without me around they’d be able to get on with their lives and wouldn’t have to worry about who was going to be looking after me.”

She adds: “I told the Nightingale staff I wanted to kill myself and I was immediately put on suicide watch with someone sitting outside my bedroom door the whole time.”

Linda admits she “couldn’t even be trusted with my own grandchildren” (Credit: ITV)

Linda checked out of the hospital in March 2019 before moving into the Priory. She entrolled in AA and worked through the 12 Steps recovery programme. She also had counselling sessions.

The former Birds of a Feather star is now “doing really well”.

In her upcoming memoir, Linda also discusses her money troubles and explains why she’s now on an allowance. She says in her book, according to the Mail: “It had been all well and good splashing the cash when Birds Of A Feather was riding high. But when that came grinding to a halt, my finances crashed.

“I had no regular work and certainly nothing that was going to pay anything like as much as Birds Of A Feather had. I found myself trapped in spiralling debt and I knew it was a mess entirely of my own making.”

Linda also opens up about her money struggles in her book (Credit Photo Brett D. Cove/SplashNews.com)

Linda Robson money

The actress explains that she confessed to her husband Mark about her spending habits. They then tried to solve it and cut up all her store cards and credit cards.

Linda was then given an allowance. She recently opened up about her allowance on Loose Women.

She said: “I put myself in a lot of debt because I was earning so much money years and years ago. And then the money stops coming in. So now on a Monday and Friday I get pocket money.”

Linda Robson net worth

She said her daughter Lauren looks after her finances now. According to online reports, Linda could be worth between £1m and £4m.

