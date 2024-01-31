Linda Robson has shared the news on Loose Women she receives ‘pocket money’ from her daughter.

The 65-year-old detailed during Tuesday’s (January 30) show how she has tearfully asked for more cash from her children.

Linda admitted her kids have looked after her cash as she’s “not very good with money”.

But the Birds of a Feather actress indicated her eldest child Lauren is firm on how much she permits her mother to have, if Linda ever asks for more money.

Speaking during a segment about saving and spending, Linda recalled crying down the phone when she’s wanted a bigger ‘allowance’.

Linda explained her children have kept an eye on her finances after she previously lost money.

On a Monday and Friday I get pocket money.

She said: “I put myself in a lot of debt because I was earning so much money years and years ago. And then the money stops coming in. So now on a Monday and Friday I get pocket money.”

‘Please can you let me have a few more bob’

Linda also admitted to sobbing to persuade her children to release more funds.

She went on: “Sometimes if I need more money I have to ring up and cry. ‘Please can you let me have a few more bob. I’m going out with the Loose Women or something.’ Then they will pass the money over.”

However, Linda indicated Lauren, 40, isn’t a soft touch.

Pleading with her daughter

Linda continued: “My youngest daughter [Roberta] used to look after it for me. She was quite easy. I would say, ‘Could you give me some more money?’

“Now Lauren is looking after it. She’s really hard.”

Claiming to have pleaded with Lauren, Linda said: “I’m like, ‘Please, please just let me have another 50 quid.’ But she’s like, ‘No, you have had your money for this week.'”

