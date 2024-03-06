Loose Women star Linda Robson is moving out of her north London home and seemingly moving on amid her marriage split, she’s revealed.

Linda, 65, confirmed her relationship news last November to Woman magazine.

She reflected on husband Mark Dunford, who she was with for 33 years, at the time: “He’s a really good dad and we had some good years, but enough is enough.”

Linda Robson and Mark Dunford pictured in 2021 (Credit: Splash)

Home of Loose Women star Linda Robson

Since then, the Birds of a Feather actress – who shares Louis, 32, and Bobbie, 27, with window cleaner Mark – has indicated their Islington property could be put up for sale.

Linda told OK! last month she has plans to live closer to her eldest daughter Lauren, 40.

She said: “I’m getting a smaller house, near Lauren, so I can have her girls come and stay with me. But I’ll still be in Islington – unless my kids move, in which case I’ll bloody follow them!”

Now, however, she has indicated she could share her home with another much-loved member of the family, too.

Linda Robson said she wants to be near daughter Lauren (Credit: YouTube)

Linda Robson marriage split

Speaking to Woman magazine, Loose Women star Linda laid out her intentions to downsize.

She reportedly explained in her latest update: “I’m going to live in a two-bedroom house for my grandchildren. Me and the dog and the two [grand]kids.

I’m going to live in a two-bedroom house for my grandchildren.

“I want to be right near Lauren [Linda’s daughter] and between me and my sister.”

Asked if she would be sad to leave behind a house that was the site of so many family memories, Linda hinted recent times had changed things.

She added: “Yes [I’ll miss it], but the last few years I haven’t been that happy.”

Back in January, Linda shocked her fellow Loose Women panellists by claiming Mark “wouldn’t notice if I was on fire”.

Previous to her comments last November, Linda had dismissed speculation about her marriage as “rubbish”.

But following her claims that “enough is enough”, she has ruled out dating as she “can’t be [blank] with all that”.

