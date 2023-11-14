Linda Robson closes door on romance speculation after confirming marriage split: ‘Not interested!’

After 33 years of marriage, Linda Robson has confirmed that she has split from her husband Mark Dunford.

The 65-year-old Loose Women star confirmed the devastating news in an interview with Woman Magazine this week.

Linda Robson talks marriage split

“He’s a really good dad and we had some good years, but enough is enough. I’ve got my family and my kids around me. And I’m going on a cruise with Lesley Joseph in November. I’m keeping busy. I feel fine. I’m just going away on trips all the time,” she told the publication.

Since she revealed her marriage split the telly personality was asked if she would ever date, she added: “I’m not interested [in dating] honestly. I can’t be (BLEEP) with all that.”

Linda and her window cleaner husband, 63, share children Louis, 31, and Roberta, 27. Linda also has a daughter Lauren, 40, with her ex Tony Tyler.

A source told The Sun that Linda has been quite open to the problems in her marriage, however, she and her partner managed to work through them. “Linda has been quite open behind the scenes about problems in her marriage. They hit a bit of a rough patch before Christmas but they’ve managed to work through it.” The source added: “Linda turned to her family and close friends who supported her through it all.”

Linda Robson has been on her marriage woes

However, Linda previously denied she was in a marriage crisis. But, she confessed that it wasn’t smooth sailing with her long-term love. Addressing the claims at the time, she said: “That’s a load of rubbish. We’re still living together. We both love our kids more than anything else in the world, obviously, you have a few hiccups in every marriage.

We’ve been married 33 years so it’s not going to be all plain sailing, but we’re still together at the moment.’

The telly star also previously spoke about going through ups and downs in her relationship. Talking to Best Magazine, Linda said she and Mark love their kids the most.

Linda Robson admitted she’s keeping herself busy amid the marriage split (Credit: Good Morning Britain)

She explained: “There have been ups and downs, obviously, like any couple. What I think we have in common is that we love our kids more than anything.”

The Birds of a Feather star also confessed she was celibate for over two years, as she previously boasted about making her way through the Kama Sutra with her husband.

Linda Robson never undressed in front of her husband

Linda discussed her private life in an October 2022 episode of Loose Women and even admitted her Catholic upbringing influenced her views on nudity. She revealed: “I find it quite difficult, I’ve never underdressed in front of my husband so when I put my pyjamas on, I go in the bathroom.

She continued: “My kids have seen me undressed but not my husband or former partners because my mum was Irish Catholic.’

