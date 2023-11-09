Sue Cleaver shares swimsuit picture on cruise with Linda Robson

Coronation Street star Sue Cleaver has taken to social media to share a photo of herself enjoying a trip away.

Posting to Instagram stories, Sue and ITV co-star, Linda Robson, were smiling in the sun together.

The Coronation Street actress is currently enjoying a cruise with the Loose Women panellist.

Sue and Linda have appeared together on Loose Women (Credit: ITV)

Sue Cleaver soaks up the sun with Linda Robson

Eileen Grimshaw actress Sue shared the picture of her wearing a leopard print swimsuit alongside Loose Women star and friend, Linda Robson.

The pair were both smiling for a photo whilst lying on sunbeds on a cruise ship deck.

The two television stars were also putting their thumbs up and wearing sunglasses.

Sue and Linda are having a great time (Credit: @officialsuecleaver via Instagram Stories)

Sue accompanied the photo with some text, writing: “On the deck… Just an average Weds…”

The pair have been enjoying time away at sea since the start of the week, having already stopped off at Valencia so far, dabbling in a bit of paella making.

Sue has joked about starting a ‘new job’ (Credit: ITV)

Sue Cleaver’s ‘new job’ at sea revealed

Spending time away from the cobbles and soaking up some sun, Sue has now revealed her ‘new job’ to followers.

However, fans of Coronation Street needn’t fear as Sue’s post confirms that she’s joking about her new career venture.

Posting a reel onto her social media page, Sue could be seen wearing the captain’s hat, teasing: “Passengers, beware, there’s a new captain on the ship…”

She then captioned the post: “Found myself a new job…,” accompanying the video of her in the captain’s seat, saluting to the camera.

Sue seems to be loving experiencing life on the water with the trip making for quite the change of scenery in comparison to the cobbles.

