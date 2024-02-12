Linda Robson set to move house following marriage split as she talks finding new love

Linda Robson has shared an update on how she is doing amid her split from her husband.

Last year, the TV favourite confirmed that she and husband Mark Dunford had split after 33 years of marriage. The pair share two children: Louis, 32, and 27-year-old Bobbie. Linda also has a daughter Lauren, 40, with her ex Tony Tyler.

Now, Linda has spoken out for the first time, revealing she is set to move out soon – while also making a defiant statement about finding love again.

Linda and Mark were together for over 30 years (Credit: Splash)

Linda Robson and husband split

Before Loose Women star Linda confirmed the news of her split, speculation was rife that the pair were ending things amid a ‘rough patch’. Linda once confessed how she and Mark had not been intimate in two years, and she also headed off on a solo trip abroad to Mallorca.

Following months of rumours, she told Woman Magazine in November: “He’s a really good dad and we had some good years, but enough is enough. I’ve got my family and my kids around me. And I’m going on a cruise with Lesley Joseph in November. I’m keeping busy. I feel fine. I’m just going away on trips all the time.”

And this week, Linda, who shot to fame on the sitcom Birds Of A Feather, issued an update on her situation with Mark.

Linda also spoke out about finding love again (Credit: Splash)

Linda Robson ‘to move out’ and ‘get a new home’

In an interview with OK! Magazine, ahead of her new memoir release, she revealed that she and Mark are intending to sell their home that they shared in Islington.

She revealed: “I’m getting a smaller house, near Lauren – a two-bedroom, so I can have her girls come and stay with me. But I’ll still be in Islington – unless my kids move, in which case I’ll bloody follow them!”

Linda shuts down finding love again

Later on, Linda – whose memoir Truth Be Told: Tales From A Baggy Mouth is set to be released on February 15 – was quizzed on whether she’s open to finding love again in the future.

She bluntly replied: “No, no, NO! I don’t need a man. I’ve got my friends and my family.” Linda went on: “I’m not interested in dating, I’m too old now. I can’t be bothered with all that… ‘jiggy jiggy’.”

Linda Robson memoir

In Linda’s upcoming memoir, she discusses her money troubles and explains why she’s now on an allowance. She says in her book, according to the Mail: “It had been all well and good splashing the cash when Birds Of A Feather was riding high. But when that came grinding to a halt, my finances crashed.

“I had no regular work and certainly nothing that was going to pay anything like as much as Birds Of A Feather had. I found myself trapped in spiralling debt and I knew it was a mess entirely of my own making.”

