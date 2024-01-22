Linda Robson jokes husband Mark ‘wouldn’t notice if she was on fire’ on Loose Women

Loose Women star Linda Robson has made a shock joke at her husband Mark Dunford after their reported marriage split.

The panel were discussing skin health on today’s show (January 22) following the news that Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, has been diagnosed with skin cancer.

The 64-year-old, who was diagnosed with breast cancer last year, has confirmed that she has malignant melanoma. A spokesperson said she was in “good spirits” despite the news. They added that she’s “undergoing further investigations to ensure that this has been caught in the early stages”.

The Loose Women stars praised the Duchess for raising awareness by speaking out, before the conversation turned to whether you should do health checks on your partner.

Linda Robson takes ‘swipe’ at husband on Loose Women

Linda, 65, said: “If anything changed on my body my husband wouldn’t notice anything. He wouldn’t notice if I was on fire.”

The panel, including Ruth Langsford and Olivia Attwood, burst into laughter while Linda’s co-star Brenda Edwards looked visibly shocked as she held her head in her hands.

Linda went on to say: “If I was worried about anything, I’d ask my sisters. I’d say, what do you think about this? Do you think I should go to the doctors?”

She added that she has a skin tag on her neck that she’s been “worried about for a while” but has “put off”. She said: “I’ve been busy, but I will get it checked.”

Has Linda split from husband Mark?

It comes after Linda previously appeared to confirm that she and husband Mark had split after 33 years of marriage.

Following months of rumours, she told Woman Magazine in November: “He’s a really good dad and we had some good years, but enough is enough. I’ve got my family and my kids around me. And I’m going on a cruise with Lesley Joseph in November. I’m keeping busy. I feel fine. I’m just going away on trips all the time.”

When asked if she would be open to dating, she added: “I’m not interested [in dating] honestly. I can’t be (BLEEP) with all that.”

Linda and Mark share children Louis, 31, and Roberta, 27. Linda also has a daughter Lauren, 40, with her ex Tony Tyler.

