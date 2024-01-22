Sarah, Duchess of York, diagnosed with ‘distressing’ skin cancer

Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, has revealed that she has received a skin cancer diagnosis. This is her second cancer diagnosis within the space of a year.

The 64-year-old, who was diagnosed with breast cancer last year, has confirmed that she has been diagnosed with malignant melanoma, a type of skin cancer.

Sarah has had another cancer diagnosis (Credit: YouTube)

Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York diagnosed with skin cancer

Fergie revealed today that she has been diagnosed with a form of skin cancer.

Her spokesperson confirmed the news, revealing that the 64-year-old is in “good spirits” despite the diagnosis.

The diagnosis came following the removal of a cancerous mole during her treatment for breast cancer.

“Her dermatologist asked that several moles were removed and analysed at the same time as the duchess was undergoing reconstructive surgery following her mastectomy, and one of these has been identified as cancerous,” a spokesperson for Fergie said.

“She is undergoing further investigations to ensure that this has been caught in the early stages.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sarah Ferguson (Fergie) (@sarahferguson15)

Sarah Ferguson talks skin cancer diagnosis

Her spokesperson continued. “The duchess wants to thank the entire medical team which has supported her, particularly her dermatologist whose vigilance ensured the illness was detected when it was.

“She believes her experience underlines the importance of checking the size, shape, colour and texture and emergence of new moles that can be a sign of melanoma.”

Taking to Instagram, Sarah revealed the news to royal fans. Sarah, who was married to Prince Andrew, shared a snap of herself smiling while on a bridge.

“I have been taking some time to myself as I have been diagnosed with malignant melanoma, a form of skin cancer, my second cancer diagnosis within a year after I was diagnosed with breast cancer this summer and underwent a mastectomy and reconstructive surgery. It was thanks to the great vigilance of my dermatologist that the melanoma was detected when it was,” she captioned the post.

Sarah is in ‘good spirits’ (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Royal fans show their support

Fergie then continued. “Naturally another cancer diagnosis has been a shock but I’m in good spirits and grateful for the many messages of love and support,” she said.

After urging fans to check their moles, she said: “I am incredibly thankful to the medical teams that have supported me through both of these experiences with cancer and to the MAYRLIFE Clinic for taking gentle care of me in the past weeks, allowing me time for recuperation. I am resting with family at home now, feeling blessed to have their love and support.”

Fans took to the comment section. “Praying for recovery,” one fan wrote.

“Sending lots of love to you Sarah,” another said. “So sorry you’re going through this again! Wishing you a speedy recovery sending hugs & lots of love take good care of yourself,” a third commented.

“Sending much love and praying for your speedy recovery dear Sarah,” another said.

