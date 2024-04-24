In Prince Harry news, he reportedly once had a very straight-forward reply to a royal aide who wrongly addressed him.

The Duke of Sussex has no doubt been surrounded by guidance and aide for a large portion of his life.

So it isn’t a surprise that sometimes those closest to him accidentally put their foot in it. Well, Prince Harry had a very simple response to one royal aide who made a slight blunder.

Harry had a simple reply to the royal aide (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Prince Harry news

A royal book once explained how the awkward moment happened prior to Harry tying the knot with Meghan in 2018. Ex-press secretary at Kensington Palace, Nick Loughran, has previously explained that sometimes he would be less formal when addressing Harry.

However, this didn’t make another royal aide’s blunder any less awkward.

The book Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown explained the moment.

An excerpt in the book, written by Valentine Low, said: “When Nick Loughran worked at Kensington Palace as a press secretary, he would call Harry by his first name, but tended to be more formal with Prince William because their relationship was not so close.

“Ed Perkins, who also had a spell as press secretary for the two princes, once accidentally sent a text to Harry saying, ‘Hello mate.’ He recalled: ‘I texted back saying, ‘So sorry, just called you mate. I didn’t mean to.'”

But apparently the Duke of Sussex took it on the chin. The book explained: “[Harry] wrote back saying, ‘Please don’t worry.'”

Harry and Meghan’s lives are very different now (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Prince Harry and Meghan news

A lot has changed in Harry and Meghan’s lives since then. In early 2020, the pair moved to the US and took a step away from royal life.

Since then, they have been busy raising their two children Archie and Lilibet, in between working on their own projects including their recent Netflix series.

Harry is now reportedly working on another Netflix gig, this time a polo documentary, whilst Meghan has been focusing on her new lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard.

However, things aren’t all sunshine and roses in the royal fold it seems.

According to reports, Meghan is apparently unhappy at the way the firm have been treating Harry. This is especially since shunned Prince Andrew has seemingly been welcomed back to family events.

A source explained to Bella: “Meghan feels that she’s been cast aside and treated like the Wicked Witch of the West. Simply for speaking her mind. Not to mention the way she feels Harry has been treated.

“He’s received ten times more flak from his family than Andrew ever has. The double standard is glaring.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex may be returning to the UK (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Prince Harry to return to UK

Meanwhile, Prince Harry is expected to return to the UK next month and could even use this time to celebrate his 40th birthday here.

Royal expert Tom Quinn has also shared that the Duke and Duchess could very soon reunite with King Charles.

Tom explained his thoughts to the Mirror. He said: “According to people I’ve spoken to at Kensington Palace, King Charles has hinted to Harry and Meghan that they should come to Balmoral in the summer.

“To see if something can be done about the ongoing feud in the family.”

