In Meghan Markle news, the duchess is reportedly unhappy with the royal family over their “double standards” towards her husband, Prince Harry.

Although the Duke and Duchess of Sussex seem to have been all smiles of late, it seems Meghan has been sitting on her emotions.

The former actress is apparently fuming at the royal family and their treatment of Harry – especially due to Prince Andrew seemingly being welcomed back into the fold.

The Duke of York has recently been seen attending some events alongside the royals. The Prince was stripped of his military affiliations in 2022, due to his connections to late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry has undeniably fallen from grace over the past several years and has therefore been less involved with the firm. Especially since moving to the US.

Consequently, this has apparently “infuriated” Meghan Markle, who has fears for her and Prince Harry’s reputation.

A source explained to Bella that Meghan finds the “double standards” to be “glaring”. They also claimed that Meghan is finding it difficult to accept and understand how Prince Andrew has seemingly managed to get into good graces once more.

Prince Andrew was seen at the annual Easter service at Windsor Castle last month. He also attended a service honouring King Constantine II of Greece in Windsor in February.

The source explained that Prince Andrew “worming” his way back into the inner circle is “infuriating” for Meghan, especially due to the chaos he has been linked to.

They said: “Meghan feels that she’s been cast aside and treated like the Wicked Witch of the West. Simply for speaking her mind. Not to mention the way she feels Harry has been treated.

“He’s received ten times more flak from his family than Andrew ever has. The double standard is glaring.”

King Charles ‘wants to see’ Harry and Meghan

Although Meghan seems unhappy with the current goings on amongst the royal family, Harry and Meghan’s own welcome into the fold could be just around the corner.

Royal expert Tom Quinn has shared his thoughts on the matter. He even predicted that the Duke and Duchess could very soon reunite with King Charles.

Speaking to the Mirror, Tom explained: “According to people I’ve spoken to at Kensington Palace, King Charles has hinted to Harry and Meghan that they should come to Balmoral in the summer. To see if something can be done about the ongoing feud in the family.”

Prince Harry and Kate ‘reconnect’

However, it already seems that Harry has been reconnecting with the inner circle. Recent reports claimed that Prince Harry and Princess Catherine are back in contact.

Speaking to Closer magazine, a source claimed: “Harry has been in touch with Kate several times since she came home from hospital.

“Sending notes of encouragement and support via text. As well as calling her from time-to-time to check-in.

“Kate is being warm and welcoming towards him. She’s made it clear that she’s happy they are back in touch.”

In March, Kate announced her cancer diagnosis to the world, just a month after the King’s own diagnosis. The Princess revealed that she is undergoing “preventive chemotherapy,” in a moving video shared to the public.

